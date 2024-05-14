Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating a shooting in Leeds after a man turned up to hospital with a gunshot wound to his face.

At around 7.20pm yesterday (Monday May 13), West Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had turned up at a Leeds hospital with serious injuries, and said he had been shot.

Doctors confirmed the man had a bullet wound to his face. His injuries are not life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation into the shooting. A man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police are investigating a shooting which they believe happened in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, after a man turned up at a Leeds hospital with a gunshot wound to the face (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

A cordon has been put in place in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, where police believe the shooting happened.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we always treat extremely seriously, and we have specialist detectives carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything at the time or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area.”