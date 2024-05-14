Mardale Crescent Seacroft: Police investigate Leeds shooting after man turns up at hospital with gunshot wound
and live on Freeview channel 276
At around 7.20pm yesterday (Monday May 13), West Yorkshire Police received a report that a man had turned up at a Leeds hospital with serious injuries, and said he had been shot.
Doctors confirmed the man had a bullet wound to his face. His injuries are not life threatening and he is continuing to receive treatment.
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have launched an investigation into the shooting. A man has been arrested and remains in custody.
A cordon has been put in place in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, where police believe the shooting happened.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we always treat extremely seriously, and we have specialist detectives carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those responsible.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything at the time or who has any information that could assist the investigation.
“We recognise that an incident of this nature this will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance to people in the area.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240256654 or online via the West Yorkshire Police website.