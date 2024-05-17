Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Leeds.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences by detectives.

A 32-year-old man remains in custody having been arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, on Monday, May 13, which came to police attention after a 34-year-old man attended hospital with a bullet wound to his face.

A 36-year-old man, who was also arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident, has now been released under investigation.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the Mardale Crescent incident and were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to an incident in Hawkins Drive, Woodhouse, on Thursday, May 9, which is now being linked.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.