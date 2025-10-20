A young boy has been arrested in relation to reports of inappropriate behaviour in the Hyde Park area of Leeds.

Last week, police received three separate reports relating to a “teenage boy” approaching women in Woodhouse Moor and asking them for help.

He would then attempt to lead them to a secluded area, where he would “behave inappropriately”.

On Monday, just before noon, West Yorkshire Police said officers had arrested an 11-year-old boy in connection with the incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Police investigating recent reports of inappropriate contact in the Hyde Park and Woodhouse Moor area have arrested an 11-year-old boy in connection with these matters.

“He has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.”

The incidents led to increased police presence in the area, and comes just weeks after a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women in Woodhouse Moor.