Breaking

11-year-old boy arrested in Leeds after reports of inappropriate behaviour in Hyde Park and Woodhouse Moor

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:49 BST
A young boy has been arrested in relation to reports of inappropriate behaviour in the Hyde Park area of Leeds.

Last week, police received three separate reports relating to a “teenage boy” approaching women in Woodhouse Moor and asking them for help.

Most Popular

He would then attempt to lead them to a secluded area, where he would “behave inappropriately”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police said an 11-year-old boy has been arrested.placeholder image
Police said an 11-year-old boy has been arrested. | National World

On Monday, just before noon, West Yorkshire Police said officers had arrested an 11-year-old boy in connection with the incidents.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

A spokesperson said: “Police investigating recent reports of inappropriate contact in the Hyde Park and Woodhouse Moor area have arrested an 11-year-old boy in connection with these matters.

“He has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.”

The incidents led to increased police presence in the area, and comes just weeks after a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women in Woodhouse Moor.

Related topics:Hyde ParkLeedsWest Yorkshire PolicePolice
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice