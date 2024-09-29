2 . Aiden Martin

Aiden Martin, 26, of Ealand Road, Batley, was jailed for 28 months after admitting dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for testing. He also admitted ABH. Martin, who was banned from driving, punched and kicked his partner to the head and then bit her face when she refused to hand over the car keys in an attack in Beeston on July 15. | West Yorkshire Police