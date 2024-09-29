Here is the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Bradley Hunt
Bradley Hunt, 34, of Grange Crecent, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, was jailed for 36 months after admitting a charge of robbery. He snatched the cash register from a Costcutter store in South Kirkby after a struggle with the shop worker on June 22. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
2. Aiden Martin
Aiden Martin, 26, of Ealand Road, Batley, was jailed for 28 months after admitting dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for testing. He also admitted ABH. Martin, who was banned from driving, punched and kicked his partner to the head and then bit her face when she refused to hand over the car keys in an attack in Beeston on July 15. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Levi Deakin
Levi Deakin, 21, of Wombwell Lane, Barnsley, was jailed for 14 months after admitting dangerous driving, driving while banned, and having no licence or insurance. Police were unable to catch him on the M62 on August 9, despite reaching speeds of up to 120mph on August 9. | National World/Google
4. Joshua Brown
Joshua Brown, 19, of Wensleydale Close, Armley, was jailed for four years for a knife attack on May 13 outside the McDonald's at Cardigan Field, that left a teenager with punctured lungs. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Macauley Holmes
Macauley Holmes, 25, of Carlton Glen, Pontefract, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, and one of Class B. The cleaner employed to help tidy up at the Leeds Festival was caught selling drugs to music fans. | West Yorkshire Police/National World/Submitted
6. Harvey Oliver
Harvey Oliver, 19, who is serving a sentence for manslaughter at YOI Wetherby, was handed a new 10-months sentence that will run consecutively after admitting a charge of possessing forbidden items in prison. He took selfies on mobile phones found stashed in his prison cell, later claiming he just wanted to stay in touch with his mum and nan. | National World