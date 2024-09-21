Banned driver bit Leeds partner's face when she refused to hand over car keys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunken thug who was banned from driving punched and kicked his partner to the head and then bit her face when she refused to hand over the car keys.

Aiden Martin had been disqualified for three years for drink-driving, and was awaiting a court date for separate charge of dangerous driving when he attacked the woman at her home in Beeston.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the couple had been in a relationship for nine years and have two children together.

On July 15, Martin arrived at home at around 6am and the woman realised he had been drinking. He demanded the keys to the car, but the woman resisted.

Martin (pictured) was jailed for attack on his partner and dangerous driving. (pic by WYP) | WYP

The 26-year-old grabbed her and pushed her to the floor where he repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on her head and ribs, while screaming at her to hand him the car keys.

Martin then bit her face after pulling her up by her hair. She eventually relented and told him where the keys were before he left.

She was left with multiple bruises and double vision. Prosecutor Robert Galley said the woman now has trouble sleeping, suffers from anxiety, has flashbacks and has been referred for counselling for possible post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The court heard that Martin, of Ealand Road, Batley, was seen in the early hours of March 20 of speeding in a Renault in Batley. When police tried to stop him, he took off reaching 50mph in 30mph zones.

He eventually stopped and tried to run off was but was detained. He smelled of alcohol but refused to give a breath test.

Martin later admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for testing. He also admitted ABH for the attack on his partner.

He has several other convictions, including the three-year driving ban he received in May for drink-driving. He appeared in court from HMP Leeds this week where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe told the court that Martin had shown regret and remorse for the way he has behaved.

He said Martin had been an inpatient at the psychiatric unit at Fieldhead Hospital over concerns about his mental health and possible psychosis.

He had been taken into care as a baby, having been born a heroin addict due to his mother’s drug use. He was brought up by his grandparents, and ”wrongly” turned to drink and drugs when his grandmother became terminally ill.

Mr Sutcliffe said: “Being remanded has been a wake-up call.”

Judge Tahir Khan gave him 28 months’ jail, and banned him from driving for 32 months.