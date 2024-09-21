Desperate robber snatched £800 from cash register at Wakefield Costcutter
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bradley Hunt was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week after he carried out the crime in the Costcutter store in South Kirkby.
Hunt, 34, entered the Mill Lane shop at around 8.15pm on June 22. He picked out two drinks from the fridge, then went to the counter, where he asked for cigarette papers.
When the worker told him the cost, he put his hand in his pocket as if he was searching for money and the assistant opened the till, prosecutor Jennifer Gatland said.
Hunt then made a grab for the register, wrestling it out of the woman’s hand and fleeing. It contained around £800.
He was arrested and interviewed a month later but gave no comments. Hunt, of Grange Crescent, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, later admitted a charge of robbery.
He has 12 previous convictions for 29 offences, including a non-dwelling burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.
He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he has been held since his arrest.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds
Mitigating, Samuel Ponniah said: “He is taking steps to address his offending behaviour and try to break this cycle.
“He is now sober. He very much wants to get his head down, serve his sentence and better himself while in custody.
“He wants to do better with his life. He just wants to put offending behaviour behind him.”
Judge Tahir Khan KC jailed Hunt for 36 months.