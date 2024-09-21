Police unable to catch BMW driver at 120mph during M62 chase at Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were unable to catch a banned driver on the motorway, despite reaching speeds up to 120mph.

Levi Deakin, who had his partner in the car with him, took a roundabout the wrong way before joining the M62 as he desperately tried to get away from police.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 21-year-old then floored the BMW X3 and officers reached the eye-watering speeds, preventing pursuing officers to make ground on him.

Prosecutor Oliver Connor said officers had initially tried to pull the car over on the A638 Bradford Road, near Cleckheaton, on August 9. He pulled over, but when an officer got out to speak with him, he took off at speed.

Police were unable to catch Deakin when he tried to get away on the M62 near Wakefield. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Activating sirens and lights, the police chased the BMW which mounted a pavement to pass a queue of traffic before taking the roundabout in the wrong direction.

He then entered the M62 in the correct direction but reached the highly-dangerous speeds before leaving the motorway at J29 at Lofthouse, near Wakefield. Again he tried to take a roundabout in the wrong direction and crashed into a police car.

He tried to reverse and flee but was boxed in and detained. The chase lasted around seven minutes. During his police interview he denied the offending and then gave no-comment answers to further questions.

Deakin, of Wombwell Lane, Barnsley, later admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned, and having no licence or insurance. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Hull where he was being held on remand. He has 10 previous convictions for 36 offences including multiple driving misdemeanours.

Mitigating, Joel Wootten said Deakin’s head was “in a bad place” because it was the anniversary of a friend’s suicide. He said: “He panicked and made a very foolish decision which he acknowledges now. He was not only putting his own life at risk, he was putting the life of his passenger, who was his partner, and other road users at risk.”

He said that Deakin had remorse and regret for the chase.

Judge Richard Mansell KC said Deakin had a “bad record” for driving. He told him: “You did everything you could to avoid arrest.

“It’s very fortunate you did not cause a serious collision and injure, or even worse, kill someone.”

He jailed him for 14 months and gave him a new driving ban of 43 months.