Keys dispute at Leeds flat led to man's frenzied knife attack on his pal

A man slashed at his friend with a knife after they became embroiled in a dispute over keys to a flat in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenneth Rowe was angry that his friend had the only set to the property in Chapel Allerton and had locked him in, so attacked him and stabbed him three times when he finally returned to unlock the door, then slashed a tyre on his car.

Rowe, 62, admitted a charge of GBH without intent, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article. Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Carmel Pearson said the men had been friends for some time, and Rowe was staying at the man’s flat on Roundhay Avenue while the man was away in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe attacked his friend with a knife over an argument about keys to the flat on Roundhay Avenue. (pics by Adobestock / Google Maps) | Adobestock / Google Maps

She said the victim was hoping to move to the coast and Rowe was staying in the flat with a view to taking over the tenancy. But an argument started over the one set of keys, and in the early hours of March 1, Rowe rang the man and said he needed them to get out of the property.

He was stood at the bottom of the stairs when the victim eventually arrived to unlock the door.

Miss Pearson said Rowe then “lost his temper” and threatened the man. He went back upstairs and picked up a kitchen knife before launching at him, cutting him once to the arm and twice to the leg. He then went outside and damaged the tyre. The man required stitches for his cuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe, of Lewis Court, Chapeltown, was arrested and has been held on remand for the last five months. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds. He has 34 previous convictions for 94 offences including burglary, theft, robbery and drugs.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said that both Rowe and his friend were chronic drug users, with Rowe maintaining “all along” that he he did not intend serious harm to the man. Since his incarceration, he said Rowe had become an enhanced prisoner due to his good behaviour.

Judge Christopher Batty acknowledged that the victim had been “messing him about” over the keys, but said it had to be immediate custody. He jailed him for 12 months.