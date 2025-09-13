The festive match will take place at Wharfemeadows Bowling Club on September 25 | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Santa Claus is coming early to Otley town as two bowling teams have arranged a Christmas-themed match to raise money for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Wharefemeadows Bowling Club and Rawdon Bowling Club will compete against each other in a charity game on September 25 at Wharfemeadows Bowling Club in Otley.

Over 40 players will participate in a mixture of singles and doubles matches to support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease which is set to open later this Autumn.

The centre, which is inspired by the former rugby league legend Rob Burrow who died in 2024, is a state-of-the-art, purpose-built MND care facility.

From left to right: Dot Dixon, Alan Schofield, Barbara Taylor, Jane Bowden, and John Egan | Jonathan Gawthorpe

MND itself is a progressive, life-shortening illness that damages the motor neurones in the brain and spinal cord and create difficulty moving, talking, and breathing.

The charity game will take place exactly three months before Christmas and feature all 44 players in their best Christmas jumpers and hats for the occasion.

Gerry Harper, who has been a member of Wharfemeadows Bowling Club for five years said: “There’ll be tinsel, a Christmas tree, elves, and lights.

“We’ll spread the word that Santa Claus is coming to Otley.”

At the match there will be tinsel, lights, and a tree as Christmas arrives early in Otley | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The idea for the charity match came after a member of the Wharfemeadows Bowling team was diagnosed with MND.

Now, Wharfemeadows will join forces with Rawdon Bowling Club to raise £2,500, the estimated cost of a speech-generating device for one MND patient.

An estimated 80% of people with MND experiences changes to their speech. A speech-generating device uses text-to-speech software to enable people with MND to communicate. Before an individual loses their speech, a process called voicebanking means they can record phrases and preserve their original voice.

Gerry said: “We’re trying to raise £2,500 to give someone with MND a voice.

“We are fundraising for the centre but also raising awareness about MND for people who are suffering from this terrible disease and also to support their loved ones through this difficult time.”

Wharfemeadows Bowling Club and Rawdon Bowling Club will be raising money for the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Paula Guanaria, Head of Relationship Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “We’re so grateful to Wharfemeadows Bowling Club and Rawdon Bowling Club who have come together to put on a charity bowling match to support the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.T he money raised through this fantastic event will help us continue to support people living with MND and their loved ones after the centre opens later this year. Thanks to their fundraising efforts, we can help fund things like additional equipment, a therapeutic garden, family support services, holistic therapies and for the new research programmes.”

The game will take place at 1-5pm at Wharfemeadows Bowling Club, 1 Farnley Lane, Otley.

Members of the community are invited to support the players either in-person on the day or through donating to their JustGiving page.