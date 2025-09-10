Molly Mae dedicates NTA win to Leeds Rhinos hero Rob Burrow and family

Rob Burrow's third and final documentary was shortlisted for a National Television Award. | Steve Riding

Reality television star and influencer Molly Mae dedicated her National Television Award win to Leeds Rhinos hero Rob Burrow.

Rob was diagnosed with MND and sadly lost his battle with the condition last year aged just 41.

He was a passionate fighter and advocate for the condition and made it his mission to raise awareness of the disease and the impact is has on friends and family.

And throughout his brave battle film crews from BBC Breakfast documented his fight - his third and final documentary ‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’ was shortlisted for a National Television Award.

The heartbreaking film was broadcast just days after his death and included his final message of hope and love that even his friends and family were not aware that he had recorded.

The Burrow family took to the red carpet this evening to honour his memory at the glittering award ceremony.

Molly-Mae Hague in the press room after winning the Authored Documentary Award for Molly-Mae: Behind It All | Ian West/PA Wire

Molly Mae Hague won the award for Authored Documentary and during her acceptance speech she paid tribute to Rob and his family.

The influencer, who joked that she had lost a shoe as she walked up to the stage, told the audience: “Just to be nominated for this award was such an honour.

She said: “I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category.”

Molly Mae then name checked Rob’s wife Lindsey and dedicated her award in his memory.

Speaking to the YEP earlier this week, Lindsey said: “When we made the documentary I think we knew it was going to be the last one because we knew Rob’s time was limited.

“What’s really special and important is the message that he left us, which is one of hope and defiance in the most difficult of circumstances.

“We’ve got to look after each other no matter what cards you’re dealt in life (and) make the most of things.