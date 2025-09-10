Rob Burrow taught a nation how to fight – now he needs our vote in NTA bid

A student admiring a mural of the late Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow in Leeds. | James Hardisty

Leeds Rhinos hero Rob Burrow meant so much to our proud city.

Through his brave fight with motor neurone disease, Rob showed that true strength is not found in size but in resolve.

Following the devastating diagnosis in 2019 Rob and his family rallied not just the sporting community but their courage touched the nation’s collective heart.

Their campaigning showed incredible strength of character.

His beloved wife Lindsey told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Rob’s biggest drive to fight and stay alive was to be around for his three children, who were also active participants in the fundraising and campaigning over the years.

In every act of advocacy, the Burrow family fought not for themselves alone but still to this day battle for those whose voices went unheard.

It has taught us all a valuable lesson. That even during the darkest of times the light of those we love never fades, it shines through our actions.

So today let's do this one last thing for Rob - make his family's dreams of winning the National Television Award come true.

We’re urging you to vote for ‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’ for the Best Documentary category at the National Television Awards today - but you only have until noon.

Lindsey Burrow has said that looking after her husband Rob after his MND diagnosis was an 'honour and privilege'. | Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

The documentary, which was produced by the BBC along with Rob and the family, was broadcast following Rob’s death aged 41 on June 2 last year and featured a moving farewell message in which Rob urged people “not to waste a moment” of their lives.

Legacy is the way we live, love and uplift others in their memory. This will be Rob's.