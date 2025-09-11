Fans were left stunned after Rob Burrow’s emotional documentary lost out on an NTA to influencer Molly-Mae Hague - with viewers all saying the same thing about the result.

However, at the National Television Awards ceremony at the O2 in London on Wednesday, the award for Authored Documentary went to influencer and reality star Molly-Mae Hague and her documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Molly Mae dedicated her NTA win to Rob and Lindsey Burrow. | Getty Images for the NTA's

At her acceptance speech, Molly Mae, 26, said: “I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category” before name-checking Rob’s wife, Lindsey, and dedicating the award in his memory.

She said: “To Lindsay, Rob Burrow’s wife and his children, his story was far more inspirational than mine could ever be. It was just incredible and touched me in more ways than I can explain. This one’s for you Rob, and to the other inspirational people in this category.”

Fans and viewers have been quick to express their disbelief at the winner, who was chosen by popular vote.

Yorkshire Evening Post reader Pete Cook said: “In the eyes of the country, there is only one winner. Rob Burrows and his family and friends, because we will never forget his legacy to both Rugby and now the MND community.”

He added: “Someone once said the word Legend is used too much, but that's what Rob will always be: a LEGEND.”

Through their relentless campaigning, Rob and Lindsey Burrow has raised thousands of pounds - and awareness - for MND research, which Ken Blackburn pointed out: “A legend to all of us suffering from MND.

“He catapulted MND into the public consciousness, and he was a winner through and through.”

Sean McDonald added: “Everyone knows who won in the hearts of us all. Rob Burrow fought with dignity and his legacy will be enduring. A true champion.”

Nominations for the award also included Flintoff, which follows the cricket star’s career and recovery after his near-fatal crash as host of Top Gear in 2022, and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, documenting dancer Amy Dowden’s journey with breast cancer.

Rob Burrow's third and final documentary was shortlisted for an NTA. | Steve Riding

One reader, Debbie McBride, said it would have been “good to win”, but added that Rob and his family are winners for “everything they stand for and integrity with everything they have had to deal with”.

Sarah Reynolds added: “Rob and Lindsay Burrow shone a little on this horrific illness, Rob's legacy will live beyond a TV documentary, for the money they and Sir Kev Sinfield raised, they don’t need an NTA because they have our hearts.”

In an interview with the YEP earlier this week, Lindsey Burrow said: “When we made the documentary I think we knew it was going to be the last one because we knew Rob’s time was limited.

“What’s really special and important is the message that he left us, which is one of hope and defiance in the most difficult of circumstances.

“We’ve got to look after each other no matter what cards you’re dealt in life (and) make the most of things.”