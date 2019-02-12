Armed police raid Chapeltown house in Leeds over firearms investigation

Armed police have raided a house in Chapeltown as part of an ongoing investigation into firearms offences.

The police helicopter was also assisting with the investigation, which was carried out on Grange View off Chapeltown Road just before noon today (Tuesday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before noon today (12/2), armed officers conducted an operation to search an address in Chapeltown as part of an ongoing investigation into firearms offences."

