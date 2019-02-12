Street in Armley cordoned off after woman found seriously injured

Have your say

Police have cordoned off a street in Armley after a woman was found with serious injuries.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place on Athlone Grove.

Athlone Grove in Armley

Man survives fall off bridge over the A64 in Leeds

A woman who lives locally said:-

"Police have closed the entire area and are not letting anyone pass. We were with our baby and they sent us to the One-Stop Centre to wait."

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 9:42am today police were called to an address in Athlone Grove, Armley.

"Officers attended and found a woman seriously injured.

"A scene has been put in place and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."