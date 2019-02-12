Street in Armley cordoned off after woman found seriously injured

Police have cordoned off a street in Armley after a woman was found with serious injuries.
Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place on Athlone Grove.
A woman who lives locally said:-
"Police have closed the entire area and are not letting anyone pass. We were with our baby and they sent us to the One-Stop Centre to wait."
West Yorkshire Police said:-
"At 9:42am today police were called to an address in Athlone Grove, Armley.
"Officers attended and found a woman seriously injured.
"A scene has been put in place and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."