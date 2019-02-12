Severe traffic delays in Leeds city centre after man falls off bridge over Inner Ring Road

Major traffic delays have hit Leeds city centre, with long queues of traffic after a man fell from a bridge on the Inner Ring Road.

The Inner Ring Road has been cordoned off after a man fell from a bridge over the A64.

Leeds city centre is experiencing heavy traffic with buses queuing on Duncan Street and Boar Lane.

Long traffic delays have hit Leeds city centre

Police were called this morning and the cordon remains in place.

The incident has had a severe knock-on effect on traffic through Leeds and much of the city centre is subject to queuing traffic and long delays.

It is thought an earlier incident when a man fell from a bridge onto the A64 causing the Inner Ring Road to close has created increased traffic in other areas.

The roads around Quarry House and St James Hospital also remain very busy following the incident.

The man survived the fall and has been taken to hospital, where his current condition is not yet known.

