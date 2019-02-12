Inner ring road closed after man survives fall from bridge over A64 in Leeds

A man is seriously injured after falling from a footbridge over the A64 York Road this morning.

A police cordon at the scene

West Yorkshire Police say they were called out to the incident near Quarry House in Leeds just after 10am this morning.

The man survived the fall and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

There are major delays in the area and traffic is building up in the city centre.

Diversions are in place directing motorists west into Leeds at Quarry House. This has had a knock on impact on the traffic in the city centre which is incredibly busy.

Traffic was severely affected by the incident

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area around the inner ring road as police deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 10:14am today police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an incident where a man had fallen from a footbridge over the A64 near to Quarry House, Leeds.

"The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a scene and road closures are currently in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area."