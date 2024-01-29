The tragic incident, that was reported at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton yesterday (January 28), prompted an urgent appeal to find the baby's mother.

Flowers have been left at the scene, as police officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the upsetting discovery.

They were called to the pub, in Leeds Road, at around 4.45pm.

Since then, a press conference has been held in the city centre during which reporters were told that the baby may have been stillborn inside a cubicle - although the lead detective ha said that police cannot "know anything for sure" until they speak to the mother.

He repeated an urgent appeal for the mother to come forward so that she can get the medical assistance she may need.

Here are pictures from outside of the pub last night, as well as photos from the scene today and images from this afternoon's press conference -

1 . Enquiries continue after tragedy at Leeds pub A newborn baby girl was found dead in the toilets of the Three Horse Shoes pub, in Leeds, Road, Oulton, on January 28. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Enquiries continue after tragedy at Leeds pub There was a significant police presence at the scene after the incident was reported at around 4.45pm. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Enquiries continue after tragedy at Leeds pub The following morning, a Crime Scene Investigation van was parked in the car park of the pub, while police spoke to staff inside. The curtains at the front were drawn. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Enquiries continue after tragedy at Leeds pub The pub issued a statement thanking those who helped staff after the tragic incident. Photo: National World Photo Sales

5 . Enquiries continue after tragedy at Leeds pub The Three Horse Shoes pub remained closed the day after the sad discovery was made. Photo: National World Photo Sales