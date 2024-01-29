13 photos from police scene in Leeds after newborn baby girl found dead in toilets of Three Horse Shoes pub
Enquiries are continuing after a newborn baby girl was found dead in the toilets of a Leeds pub.
The tragic incident, that was reported at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton yesterday (January 28), prompted an urgent appeal to find the baby's mother.
Flowers have been left at the scene, as police officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the upsetting discovery.
They were called to the pub, in Leeds Road, at around 4.45pm.
Since then, a press conference has been held in the city centre during which reporters were told that the baby may have been stillborn inside a cubicle - although the lead detective ha said that police cannot "know anything for sure" until they speak to the mother.
He repeated an urgent appeal for the mother to come forward so that she can get the medical assistance she may need.
Here are pictures from outside of the pub last night, as well as photos from the scene today and images from this afternoon's press conference -