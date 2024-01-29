Three Horse Shoes: Newborn baby girl found dead in Leeds pub toilets as mother urged to come forward
A newborn baby has been found dead in a pub's toilets in Leeds, police have said.
Police are urgently appealing for the mother to contact them or seek medical help
Detectives have stressed their priority is to ensure the Mother's welfare.
Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 28 January) following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the toilet area who was tragically confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics.
A full investigation remains ongoing today by detectives.
DCI James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.
“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use 101LiveChat online to talk to us remotely. If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.
“Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”