Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Breaking

Three Horse Shoes: Newborn baby girl found dead in Leeds pub toilets as mother urged to come forward

A newborn baby has been found dead in a pub's toilets in Leeds, police have said.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:39 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 10:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are urgently appealing for the mother to contact them or seek medical help

Detectives have stressed their priority is to ensure the Mother's welfare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 28 January) following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the toilet area who was tragically confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics.  

The baby girl was found at the Three Horseshoes pub in Oulton. Picture: Simon HulmeThe baby girl was found at the Three Horseshoes pub in Oulton. Picture: Simon Hulme
The baby girl was found at the Three Horseshoes pub in Oulton. Picture: Simon Hulme

A full investigation remains ongoing today by detectives.

DCI James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself. 

“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use 101LiveChat online to talk to us remotely. If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731. 

“Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”