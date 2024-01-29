Three Horse Shoes Oulton: Live updates as Leeds pub issues statement after newborn baby found dead in toilets
A Leeds pub has issued a statement after a newborn baby was dead in the toilets.
Emergency services were called to the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton at around 4.45pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, 28 January) following the discovery of a newborn baby girl in the toilet area who was tragically confirmed as deceased by attending paramedics.
Police are urgently appealing for the mother to contact them or seek medical help as a full investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
A small police presence remains at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton this morning with a full investigation underway.
DCI James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.
“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use 101LiveChat online to talk to us remotely. If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.
“Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”
Police are urgently appealing for the mother to contact them or seek medical help.
Detectives have stressed their priority is to ensure the Mother's welfare.
Taking to social media, a spokesperson said: "I've been writing post after post for the past hour but I don't think right now is the best time given the circumstances.....We're sure there's speculation of something that happened at our establishment this evening.
"All I can say at the minute is I'm sorry to everyone that was in with us during the time this happened and to all that was due to come in and couldn't.
