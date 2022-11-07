Vintage shops have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years as shoppers aim to make sustainable fashion choices and search for ways to showcase their individual sense of style.

Yorkshire was once the centre of the clothing manufacturing industry and even helped to produce military uniforms throughout WW2. As the clothing industry boomed with many factories and workshops, the area began to manufacture woollen clothing and Leeds in particular specialised in making raincoats.

The Yorkshire Fashion Archives, which is a teaching collection held in a school, launched in 2001. The Yorkshire Evening Post spoke to Elaine Evans, who teaches the BA Fashion Design program, a senior teaching fellow at the School of Design about Vintage shops in Yorkshire.

“Vintage shops have been a mainstay of the Leeds shopping scene for a long time, and they seem to be gaining in popularity, possibly as second-hand shopping has now become a bigger part of consumer trends,” Elaine said.

Celebrity Fashion Stylist Ellis Ranson shared her do’s and don’t for shopping in vintage stores.

Dos:

It’s important to get to know your local vintage charity shops otherwise it can be overwhelming.

Always try on and see the fit, you may be a certain size everywhere else but usually vintage is completely different.

Give yourself time to browse, have in mind a few key pieces you would love to get, and also have a budget in mind.

Check over the item, if it has a zip make sure it works. Also, remember if it’s really cheap and something you love it can be altered by your local seamstress.

Don’ts:

Usually, I am a true believer in not impulse shopping but when it comes to vintage, it’s a whole different shopping experience. You don’t want to regret not buying that £20 amazing leather jacket, because someone else will before you even get a chance to think about returning it.

Don’t shop by size or gender, vintage pieces come in all different shapes and sizes and that’s one of the best things about vintage.

Don’t expect to run in and out shopping for the perfect outfit for that evening, vintage shopping is about the experience as well as the bargains and if you have a specific outfit in mind, it might not be in the first shop but when you find it feels so great.

Six of the best Vintage shops in Yorkshire

Space Harrogate

1 The Ginnel, Harrogate

Open: Monday - Friday 9:30 am - 5:30 pm and Sunday 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Revival

Railway Sawmills, Unit 5, The, Burbeary Rd, Huddersfield

Open: Tuesday - Friday 9:30 am - 5 pm

Catherine Smith Vintage

57A Cold Bath Rd, Harrogate

Open : Wednesday - Saturday 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Vintage Boutique

Headingley Ln., Headingley, Leeds

Open: Monday - Sunday 9:30 am - 5 pm

Elegant Era

5 Montpellier Mews, Montpellier St, Harrogate

Open: Monday Wednesday & Friday 11 am - 4 pm and Saturday - 11 am - 5 pm

Blue Rinse Vintage