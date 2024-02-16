When Anthony’s opened on Boar Lane it was heralded by critics - including Jay Raynor - for chef Anthony Flinn’s innovative dishes. It attracted immediate and almost universal critical acclaim and quickly established itself as the jewel in the city’s culinary crown. It was unsurprising, given the chef’s tutelage at El Bulli’s in Spain – widely considered one of the best restaurants in Europe. This was Leeds in 2004, a year you felt the city was on the rise and going places. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2004. PIC: Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols
Leeds city centre viewed from the 10th floor of Leeds Metropolitan University in July 2004. In focus is Calverley Street and Leeds Civic Hall to the left, Leeds General Infirmary and Leeds Town Hall. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Chefs at Harvey Nichols Fourth Floor restaurant in September 2004. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Many people will remember the former C&A building that stood in Boar Lane to the west of Holy Trinity Church. Next Clearance moved into the vacated building for a few years until it was demolished as part of the Trinity Leeds scheme. Pictured in September 2004. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Librarian Geoffrey Forster pictured in the Reading Room at Leeds Library in October 2004. Photo: Simon Hulme