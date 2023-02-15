News you can trust since 1890
Evocative photos showcase Burley in the 1950s

These evocative photos turn back the clock to put the brilliant into Burley.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 hours ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 6:17am

They showcase life around LS4 during the 1950s and feature local landmarks, corner shops, pubs and street scenes from a decade to remember. Community spirit shines in this collection which feature a now demolished cinema as well as industry which provided employment to the local workforce. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Burley in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Burley in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Burley in the 1950s

The Park Hotel, a Melbourne Ales owned pub on Hyde Park Road. The lower half of the building is tiled. It was included in redevelopment plans for the Burley area.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Burley in the 1950s

A corner shop at the junction of Bateson Row and Lloyd Street in December 1959.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Burley in the 1950s

November 1959 and pictured is the White Heather Laundry. Wordsworth Street is on the left and Bateson Row is on the right.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

