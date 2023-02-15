Evocative photos showcase Burley in the 1950s
These evocative photos turn back the clock to put the brilliant into Burley.
They showcase life around LS4 during the 1950s and feature local landmarks, corner shops, pubs and street scenes from a decade to remember. Community spirit shines in this collection which feature a now demolished cinema as well as industry which provided employment to the local workforce. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
