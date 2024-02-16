Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

12 hidden historical gems you never knew were in Leeds

It’s difficult to walk around your Leeds without stumbling upon a hidden gem that you haven’t spied before.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 21st Feb 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 13:10 GMT

Here are some of the city’s best kept and beautiful secrets. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills.

1. Hidden gems

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Dating back to 1850, the Lifting Tower acts as a visible reminder of the city's rail heritage. It was one of a pair that stood either side of the old viaduct running into the Leeds Central railway station.

2. Hidden Leeds gems

Dating back to 1850, the Lifting Tower acts as a visible reminder of the city's rail heritage. It was one of a pair that stood either side of the old viaduct running into the Leeds Central railway station. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Leeds has an underground and its still possible to walk around in it, albeit with special permission from Network Rail and possibly the management of the Queens Hotel.

3. Hidden Leeds gems

Leeds has an underground and its still possible to walk around in it, albeit with special permission from Network Rail and possibly the management of the Queens Hotel. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Originally opened in 1987, Horsforth Hall Park's Japanese Garden uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan. Restored in 2009.

4. Hidden Leeds gems

Originally opened in 1987, Horsforth Hall Park's Japanese Garden uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan. Restored in 2009. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The Dark Arches date back to the 1860s and the construction of the New Station as it was then called (now City Station). They extend to some 80,000sq ft and are made up of about 18 million bricks.

5. Hidden Leeds gems

The Dark Arches date back to the 1860s and the construction of the New Station as it was then called (now City Station). They extend to some 80,000sq ft and are made up of about 18 million bricks. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
This is Cornucopia a landmark fresco by artist Graeme Willson and on public display near the Corn Exchange in the city centre. It was painted in 1990.

6. Hidden Leeds gems

This is Cornucopia a landmark fresco by artist Graeme Willson and on public display near the Corn Exchange in the city centre. It was painted in 1990. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds