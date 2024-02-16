1. Hidden gems
The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills. Photo: YPN
Dating back to 1850, the Lifting Tower acts as a visible reminder of the city's rail heritage. It was one of a pair that stood either side of the old viaduct running into the Leeds Central railway station. Photo: YPN
Leeds has an underground and its still possible to walk around in it, albeit with special permission from Network Rail and possibly the management of the Queens Hotel. Photo: YPN
Originally opened in 1987, Horsforth Hall Park's Japanese Garden uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan. Restored in 2009. Photo: Tony Johnson
The Dark Arches date back to the 1860s and the construction of the New Station as it was then called (now City Station). They extend to some 80,000sq ft and are made up of about 18 million bricks. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
This is Cornucopia a landmark fresco by artist Graeme Willson and on public display near the Corn Exchange in the city centre. It was painted in 1990. Photo: YPN