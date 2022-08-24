Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix has confirmed a laundry list of new content coming to the streaming platform in September 2022.

Subscribers will be able to watch two movies from the Barbie franchise, as well as the musical Michael Jackson: This Is It.

The fifth season of hit martial arts series Cobra Kai is also set for release.

As well as a number of other new additions, which includes a range of nature documentaries, blockbuster movies and television series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything that is coming to Netflix next month.

Netflix September highlights

Here are three of the highlights coming to Netflix next month and what they are about:

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2): Fairies attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence

Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2): After two years, the Pod Squad gets ready to reunite, sharing personal updates -- and dissecting shocking drama -- along the way.

Thai Cave Rescue: Twelve young boys and their soccer coach get trapped in a flooded cave near Chiang Rai, Thailand, sparking an international rescue effort as the water level slowly rises and threatens the boys’ safety.

Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix UK in September 2022

1 September

Aeon Flux (2005)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale (2013)

Cop Car (2015)

Disconnect (2012)

Gecko’s Garage (Season One)

Joe Kidd (1972)

Laurence of Arabia (1962)

Love in the Villa (2022)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

Midway (1976)

Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Off the Hook (Season 1)

S.W.A.T. (Season 4)

Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022)

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)

Shameless (Season 11)

Son of Rambow (2007)

The Associate (1996)

The Sting (1973)

Under Her Control (2022)

2 September

Buy My House (Season 1)

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)

Fakes (Season 1)

Ivy & Bean Trilogy (2022)

Little Women (Season 1)

You’re Nothing Special (Season 1)

3 September

Amsterdam Vice (2019)

Le Ballon Rouge (1956)

Little Matters Insects (2014)

Operation Ragnarok (2018)

Pearl Islands (2013)

Portugal’s Mountains of Wonder (2016)

5 September

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1)

6 September

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1)

Get Smart with Money (2022)

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022)

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022)

Untold: The Race of the Century (2022)

7 September

Entrapped (Season 1)

The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022)

The Big Ugly (2020)

The Imperfects (Season 1)

8 September

Cobra Kai (Season 5)

End of the Road (2022)

Kajillionaire (2020)

No Limit (2022)

Narco-Saints (Season 1)

10 September

Killer Elite (2011)

Uncharted Amazon (2015)

Vampyres (2015)

11 September

All My Life (2020)

13 September

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022)

14 September

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1)

Heartbreak High (Season 1)

Sins of our Mother (Limited Series)

The Catholic School (2022)

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1)

15 September

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Part 2)

Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022)

Terim (Season 1)

16 September

The Brave Ones (Season 1)

Do Revenge (2022)

Drifting Home (2022)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)

Gymnastics Academy

I Used to be Famous (2022)

Jogi (2022)

Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2)

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022)

The Brave Ones (Season 1)

17 September

Bloomfield (1970)

Glastonbury Fayre (1972)

The Courier (2020)

20 September

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022)

21 September

Designing Miami (Season 1)

Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna (Season 1)

Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1)

Only For Love (Season 1)

22 September

Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series)

23 September

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Athena (2022)

Lou (2022)

24 September

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022)

26 September

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)

27 September

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022)

28 September

Blonde (2022)

29 September

The Empress (Season 1)

30 September