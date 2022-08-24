What’s On Netflix September 2022: full list including Thai Cave Rescue and Fate The Winx Saga season 2
A list of all the top films, television shows and documentaries coming to the hit streaming platform in September.
Netflix has confirmed a laundry list of new content coming to the streaming platform in September 2022.
Subscribers will be able to watch two movies from the Barbie franchise, as well as the musical Michael Jackson: This Is It.
The fifth season of hit martial arts series Cobra Kai is also set for release.
As well as a number of other new additions, which includes a range of nature documentaries, blockbuster movies and television series.
Here is everything that is coming to Netflix next month.
Netflix September highlights
Here are three of the highlights coming to Netflix next month and what they are about:
Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2): Fairies attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence
Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2): After two years, the Pod Squad gets ready to reunite, sharing personal updates -- and dissecting shocking drama -- along the way.
Thai Cave Rescue: Twelve young boys and their soccer coach get trapped in a flooded cave near Chiang Rai, Thailand, sparking an international rescue effort as the water level slowly rises and threatens the boys’ safety.
Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix UK in September 2022
1 September
- Aeon Flux (2005)
- Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)
- Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale (2013)
- Cop Car (2015)
- Disconnect (2012)
- Gecko’s Garage (Season One)
- Joe Kidd (1972)
- Laurence of Arabia (1962)
- Love in the Villa (2022)
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)
- Midway (1976)
- Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- Off the Hook (Season 1)
- S.W.A.T. (Season 4)
- Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022)
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2)
- Shameless (Season 11)
- Son of Rambow (2007)
- The Associate (1996)
- The Sting (1973)
- Under Her Control (2022)
2 September
- Buy My House (Season 1)
- Devil in Ohio (Limited Series)
- Fakes (Season 1)
- Ivy & Bean Trilogy (2022)
- Little Women (Season 1)
- You’re Nothing Special (Season 1)
3 September
- Amsterdam Vice (2019)
- Le Ballon Rouge (1956)
- Little Matters Insects (2014)
- Operation Ragnarok (2018)
- Pearl Islands (2013)
- Portugal’s Mountains of Wonder (2016)
5 September
- Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1)
6 September
- Bee and Puppycat (Season 1)
- Get Smart with Money (2022)
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022)
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022)
- Untold: The Race of the Century (2022)
7 September
- Entrapped (Season 1)
- The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022)
- The Big Ugly (2020)
- The Imperfects (Season 1)
8 September
- Cobra Kai (Season 5)
- End of the Road (2022)
- Kajillionaire (2020)
- No Limit (2022)
- Narco-Saints (Season 1)
10 September
- Killer Elite (2011)
- Uncharted Amazon (2015)
- Vampyres (2015)
11 September
- All My Life (2020)
13 September
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)
- Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022)
14 September
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1)
- Heartbreak High (Season 1)
- Sins of our Mother (Limited Series)
- The Catholic School (2022)
- The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1)
15 September
- Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Part 2)
- Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022)
- Terim (Season 1)
16 September
- The Brave Ones (Season 1)
- Do Revenge (2022)
- Drifting Home (2022)
- Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2)
- Gymnastics Academy
- I Used to be Famous (2022)
- Jogi (2022)
- Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2)
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022)
- The Brave Ones (Season 1)
17 September
- Bloomfield (1970)
- Glastonbury Fayre (1972)
- The Courier (2020)
20 September
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022)
21 September
- Designing Miami (Season 1)
- Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna (Season 1)
- Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1)
- Only For Love (Season 1)
22 September
- Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series)
23 September
- A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)
- Athena (2022)
- Lou (2022)
24 September
- Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022)
26 September
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2)
27 September
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022)
28 September
- Blonde (2022)
29 September
- The Empress (Season 1)
30 September
- Anikalupo (2022)
- Entergalactic (Season 1)
- Rainbow (2022)