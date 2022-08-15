Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-anticipated arrival of She-Hulk onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is just around the corner.

Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters tries to juggle life as an attorney with being a green six-foot-seven-inch super-powered Hulk in this Disney+ action adventure television series.

The TV+14 rated show boasts a tremendously high-profile cast, including Mark Ruffalo who reprises his famed role as Bruce Banner.

Season One of the sure-to-be monster-hit is set for release soon, consisting of nine episodes filled with drama, intrigue and excitement.

Here is everything you need to know about the release of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - as well as a full cast list.

What is the release date for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?

(Images: Marvel Studios)

The first episode is scheduled to drop on the Disney+ streaming platform this week.

Marvel fans will get to see Tatiana Maslany’s portrayal of the female green machine from Thursday, 18 August 2022.

The following eight remaining episodes will then be released on a weekly basis.

What time does She-Hulk: Attorney At Law release on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the new show when it becomes available to stream from 8 am on Thursday, 18 August 2022.

What is the full cast list of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?

Mark Ruffalo has expressed an interest in playing Columbo if the show gets rebooted. Picture: PA

The following is a confirmed cast list for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law:

Tatiana Maslany - She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters

Jameela Jamil - Titania

Josh Segarra - Pug

Ginger Gonzaga - Nikki Ramos

Jon Bass - TBC

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Mallory Brook

Tim Roth - Abomination/Emil Blonsky

Mark Ruffalo - Smart Hulk/Bruce Banner

Benedict Wong - Wong

Drew Matthews - Dennis Bukowski

Charlie Cox - Daredevil/Matt Murdock

How can I sign up to Disney+ to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law?

Disney Plus subscribers could be hit with a price hike from next year (Photo: Adobe)