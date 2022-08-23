News you can trust since 1890
Disney+ Day 2022: when is it, what is the full line-up including Star Wars and Marvel - how to sign up

The streaming service will see a number of exciting premieres, including Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.

By Ethan Evans
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:21 pm

Disney+ Day 2022 is just around the corner and the hit streaming platform is set to add plenty of new content for subscribers.

Exciting premieres, behind-the-scenes showcases and jaw-dropping offers and perks will be made available.

New additions include Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, as well as Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder and many more.

The D23 Expo will also take place on Disney+ Day, which includes spine-tingling announcements and the famed Disney Legends awards.

Rumoured reveals include a replacement director for a new Fantastic Four movie.

When is Disney+ Day and what will be the full line-up of new content for subscribers? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Disney+ Day in 2022?

The full catalogue of new content, offers and perks, as well as D23 will all be available on Disney+ Day.

In 2022, it is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 8 September.

What is the line-up for Disney+ Day 2022?

The following is the full line-up of new content and premieres for Disney+ Day 2022:

  • Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Obi Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
  • Frozen Sing-Along
  • Frozen 2 Sing-Along
  • The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
  • Tierra Incognita
  • Pinocchio
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episodes)
  • Cars on the Road
  • Growing Up
  • Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
  • Wedding Season
  • Mike

What experiences and perks are available on Disney+ Day 2022?

Planning on heading down to a Disney theme park anytime soon? Well Disney+ Day will see a stark improvement in the guest experience with special offerings and fun times ahead.

On Disney+ Day, which is 8 September, the Walt Disney Resort Florida, as well as the Disneyland Resort in California, will celebrate by providing visitors with Disney+-inspired meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.

Once again, Disney+ subscribers along with their party of theme park goers will be given the opportunity to enter Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Resort 30 minutes before the regular opening time on 8 September.

Subscribers will also receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads at select locations.

Disneyland Paris will also offer guests a catalogue of new surprises, including special entertainment, dedicated photo opportunities and a blue-themed dessert on Disney+ Day.

Whilst those who are scheduled to be aboard the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise from 29 August to 5 September will receive gifts and nine exclusive shows and experiences.

Please note that subscribers will be asked to verify their status as a Disney+ subscriber by displaying a logged in home screen via their mobile device.

How can I sign up to Disney+ to take advantage of Disney+ Day 2022?

Signing up for Disney+, giving yourself access to hundreds of great shows and movies, couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is go to the Disney+ website and register for an account.

