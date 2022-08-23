Disney+ Day 2022: when is it, what is the full line-up including Star Wars and Marvel - how to sign up
The streaming service will see a number of exciting premieres, including Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return.
Disney+ Day 2022 is just around the corner and the hit streaming platform is set to add plenty of new content for subscribers.
Exciting premieres, behind-the-scenes showcases and jaw-dropping offers and perks will be made available.
New additions include Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, as well as Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder and many more.
The D23 Expo will also take place on Disney+ Day, which includes spine-tingling announcements and the famed Disney Legends awards.
Rumoured reveals include a replacement director for a new Fantastic Four movie.
When is Disney+ Day and what will be the full line-up of new content for subscribers? Here is everything you need to know.
When is Disney+ Day in 2022?
The full catalogue of new content, offers and perks, as well as D23 will all be available on Disney+ Day.
In 2022, it is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 8 September.
What is the line-up for Disney+ Day 2022?
The following is the full line-up of new content and premieres for Disney+ Day 2022:
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Frozen Sing-Along
- Frozen 2 Sing-Along
- The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club
- Tierra Incognita
- Pinocchio
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (new episodes)
- Cars on the Road
- Growing Up
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- Wedding Season
- Mike
What experiences and perks are available on Disney+ Day 2022?
Planning on heading down to a Disney theme park anytime soon? Well Disney+ Day will see a stark improvement in the guest experience with special offerings and fun times ahead.
On Disney+ Day, which is 8 September, the Walt Disney Resort Florida, as well as the Disneyland Resort in California, will celebrate by providing visitors with Disney+-inspired meet-and-greets and photo opportunities.
Once again, Disney+ subscribers along with their party of theme park goers will be given the opportunity to enter Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney Resort 30 minutes before the regular opening time on 8 September.
Subscribers will also receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads at select locations.
Disneyland Paris will also offer guests a catalogue of new surprises, including special entertainment, dedicated photo opportunities and a blue-themed dessert on Disney+ Day.
Whilst those who are scheduled to be aboard the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise from 29 August to 5 September will receive gifts and nine exclusive shows and experiences.
Please note that subscribers will be asked to verify their status as a Disney+ subscriber by displaying a logged in home screen via their mobile device.
How can I sign up to Disney+ to take advantage of Disney+ Day 2022?
Signing up for Disney+, giving yourself access to hundreds of great shows and movies, couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is go to the Disney+ website and register for an account.
