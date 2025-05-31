The post-work trip for a tipple is not the staple it once was in calendars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gently nudging co-workers and floating the idea of a post-shift pint is one of the joys of office life, although the prominence of working from home means less people are carrying on the tradition.

However, those still heading into offices in Leeds on a daily basis can rest assured there are still great spots for that post-work catch-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you want to skewer your boss, make a new friend or just unwind, Toast is an ideal place to do all of the above.

Toast can be found in Leeds city centre. | Steve Riding

As someone who only occasionally frequents an office, I found myself stuck when asked to suggest a place to visit to watch the football after work.

It took a browse of Google Maps to take me to Toast, a sports bar handily located near a number of offices.

Tucked away on Wellington Street, it is a place you might easily miss while wandering through the streets of the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exterior does not do the interior justice, as a modest look does little to show off the stylish and pretty vast space inside.

It is awash with fairly typical sports bar aesthetics - images of sporting heroes, pool tables, high tables, the works.

In that respect, it is pretty no-frills, but it delivers everything you want from a sports bar. Firstly, there are TVs everywhere.

No craning your neck, no squinting at a little screen in the corner, no trying to focus on the football while a screen immediately above it shows an Antiques Roadshow omnibus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toast's interior, as pictured in 2015. | Steve Riding

The layout makes it impossible to have a bad view, making it absolutely ideal for matchday viewing.

A number of the tables are big enough for plenty to pile around, allowing for those post-work gatherings of colleagues.

As for the drinks line-up, it is pretty stellar (no Stella, though). Draught pints on offer include Staropramen, Blue Moon, Madri and Guinness, as well as the session Czech lager Pardal and Kirkstall Brewery’s Virtuous IPA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was drinking the refreshing if unspectacular 8 Ball lager, made spectacular by its £3.50 price in a happy hours deal.

Prices for other drinks were mostly in line with other city centre establishments, if not a bit cheaper. Madri, for example, came in at a cost of £6.25.

Service was friendly and the atmosphere was lively, despite the flow of customers only being steady on a scorching hot Friday night.

I wanted a relaxed place to watch the football in after work - and Toast delivered.

Factfile

Address: Unit C, West Point, Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY

Telephone: 0113 243 9546

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday: 12pm-11pm, Friday and Saturday: 12pm-12am, Sunday: 12pm-10pm

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8/10