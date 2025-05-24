Woodside Neighbourhood Bar & Eatery: I tried the new Leeds venue that impresses with retro charm and cocktails
The glowing reviews and enthusiastic recommendations weren’t surprising - Woodside comes from the same team behind other city gems - The Brunswick and Oakwood’s The Melbourne. With that pedigree, I arrived at the watering hole, based just a stone’s throw from Leeds Bus Station, with high expectations.
Inside, Woodside strikes a perfect balance between retro charm and modern comfort. The mid-century decor, complete with cosy seating, a pool table, and TVs for match days, gives the place a laid-back, stylish feel. Even their branding nods to vintage aesthetics, pulling the whole look together.
Despite the buzz - and a packed house for the Europa League final - my guest and I found a table without a problem. The venue is spacious enough to feel relaxed, even when it’s busy.
At the bar, the friendly staff were moving quickly enough to avoid any build-up of queues.
So far, so good. Woodside was winning us over with its atmosphere and service. But how would the drinks measure up?
The drinks menu is impressively broad, with beers, cocktails, wines, and some rather inviting coffee options.
We started with a Murphy’s Irish Stout and a classic margarita. Both were excellent - the margarita especially, winning praise from my guest, a self-proclaimed expert in the category.
Next, I went for a simple Amstel while my guest ordered a raspberry daiquiri.
Though uncomplicated, the daiquiri was outstanding. We were particularly taken with the cocktail menu’s flexibility - you can add flavours like raspberry or mango to many of the classics.
Naturally, after loving the raspberry version, we ordered the mango daiquiri to compare.
It was also superb, but the raspberry just edged it. Sweet, tart, and refreshing, it was the highlight of the night. We left discussing just how good it was.
Overall, I was thoroughly impressed with the drink selection, quality, and service at Woodside Bar & Eatery.
Each round - typically a pint and a cocktail - came to around £15. That’s a touch higher than your average pub, but for the vibe, quality, and experience, it felt well worth it.
I’ll definitely be returning to Woodside, not only for more of those delicious cocktails but also to see what their kitchen has to offer.
Factfile
- Address: 1 Crown Point Rd, Leeds LS9 8BZ
- Telephone: 0113 491 1790
- Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 9am-11.30pm; Fri-Sat, 9am-midnight; Sun, 11am-10pm
- Website: https://www.woodsidelds.co.uk/
Scores
- Drinks: 8/10
- Value: 7/10
- Atmosphere: 8/10
- Service: 10/10
