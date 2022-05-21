After moving from into a former milk depot on Kirkstall Road in 2015, the brewery took full advantage of the space by opening a taproom just before lockdown, weeks after welcoming its first customers.

Thankfully, the taproom weathered the storm and is going strong - the outside seating area is not far off full on a balmy mid-May evening.

It’s a shining oasis on Kirkstall Road. Don’t get me wrong - I love Kirkstall Road (and as the numerous new developments getting approved, it’s on the up), but you can feel like you’re in a bit of a no-man’s land once you’ve left the edge of town, the ring road and the casinos seeming to mark the edge of the city centre boundary.

Kirkstall Brewery Taproom and Kitchen

From the outside, you can see the fermenters through the window, brewing beer that’s a hit across the country, not just in Leeds.

The inside is a mix of an ultra-hip taproom with the homely feel of a pub. So while you’ve got the high ceilings and exposed brickwork that you might find in a modern US-style taproom, the decor is more traditional, featuring wood panelling, leather booths and vintage beer signs.

On tap, you can of course expect an excellent range of Kirkstall’s finest brews, from the full-bodied Black Band Porter, to the wonderfully golden session beer Kirkstall Pale Ale.

Three Swords is my usual Kirkstall Brewery tipple, but on this occasion I chose the slightly stronger Dissolution. Brewed in memory of the dissolution of Kirkstall Abbey by Henry Vlll in 1539, it's a classic India Pale Ale, with a hoppy kick and citrus finish that lingers.

The brewery isn’t resting on its laurels either, with new concoctions often springing up - an Earl Grey infused IPA being the latest brew.

If you’re peckish, there’s a fantastic pizza menu on offer too. All in all, it’s a great venue - somewhere you’d feel equally as comfortable bringing your grandad for a pint as showing off the best of the Leeds beer scene to your out-of-town mates.

A trip to this taproom is well worth a wander down Kirkstall Road. What better place to taste this fabulous brewery’s wares than a seat just metres away from where it was brewed?

Factfile

Address: 100 Kirkstall Road, LS3 1HJ

Telephone: 0113 898 0280

Opening hours:Sunday - Monday, noon - 10pm; Tuesday - Thursday, noon to 11pm; Friday - Saturday, noon - midnight

Website: www.kirkstallbrewery.com

Scores

Drinks: 9

Value: 8

Atmosphere: 7