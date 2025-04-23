Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s long-awaited return to the Premier League has sent a wave of celebrations through the city - but it’s not just fans who are cheering.

From bustling restaurants in the suburbs to buzzing bars in the city centre, business owners said they are anticipating the economic uplift that comes with top-flight football. With Leeds once again in the national spotlight, there is growing excitement over what the promotion means for trade, tourism and the city’s profile on the global stage.

Business owners, including Zulfi Hussain, said they are anticipating the economic uplift that comes with top-flight football. | Bruce Rollinson

Businessman Zulfi Hussain is the owner of The Cat’s Pyjamas, which has outposts in Headingley, Chapel Allerton and Farsley, as well as celebrated Indian restaurant Deeva.

He said: “The atmosphere in the restaurant in Farsley was amazing on Monday. Once the game had finished, a lot of people were coming in after being in the pubs.

“It really brings a feel-good factor and it was great talking to the die-hard fans. We were all having banter and chatting to the customers who came in after full time. There were lots of celebrations in Farsley and lots of fireworks.”

The 63-year-old added: “I think it’s a great thing for Leeds. When I was growing up, I followed the club in the top flight. They have struggled a bit over the last few years, but it’s great to see them back up - and it will be great for the city and for business.”

Mr Hussain’s comments come after business leader Andrew Cooper said that Leeds United’s return to the Premier League would bring a major boost to the city’s economy and put it “on the world map”.

He is the chief executive of LeedsBID (Business Improvement District), which works on projects to enhance the city centre and is funded by a levy from local businesses.

Bobby Geetha, left, said that "anything that brings media attention to Leeds" is good for business. | National World

Bobby Geetha, a former quarter-finalist on the BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals, owns a number of restaurants in Leeds, including city centre venues Fleur and Kerala Canteen. He shared the sentiment, arguing: “Anything that brings media attention to Leeds is a good thing.

“The promotion will mean more visitors, and people will be searching for restaurants in the city to see what’s available.”

With the anticipated increase in visitors on matchdays, as well as increased attention from the media, Bobby has introduced an offer at his tapas-style Indian eatery on St Peter’s Square designed to attract football fans.

He said: “At Kerala Canteen, we will be offering any small plate and a pint or a cocktail for just £7.50 every day until 6pm. I’m going to promote this offer during the football.”