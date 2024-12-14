The Palace Leeds review: I visited a pub originally built as a timber merchant’s house in 1741

By YEP Reviewer
Published 14th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
As the Leeds landscape transforms at pace, it is crucial the city holds on to its heritage.

An array of colourful drinking establishments have popped up over the years and many have been valuable additions to the scene.

However, it speaks volumes for the city’s love of history that some of its older establishments remain among the most beloved.

The Palace may not receive as much fanfare as the famous Whitelock’s Ale House but is a staple of the drinking scene in the city centre.

The Palace can be found in the shadow of Leeds Minster.placeholder image
The Palace can be found in the shadow of Leeds Minster. | Google Street View

Originally built as a home for a timber merchant in 1741, The Palace later became an inn 100 years later.

The name is believed to be an homage to one of the breweries that supplied the inn with ale. It an establishment undeniably drenched in history.

It is a venue that has been modernised with style, rather than clumsiness. The hand-pulled ales and decor nod to The Palace’s past without keeping it stranded there.

As I looked around, I could not help but think the varied ages of the clientele stood as testament to the success of the pub’s branding.

I was heading to The Wardrobe for a midweek gig and settled on a trip to The Palace due to its close proximity to the venue. Located in the shadow of Leeds Minster, the pub is also a stone’s throw away from the bus station.

The welcome we received was friendly and even on a Thursday night, there was a buzz about the place. In fact, I would say in the sweet spot between busy and bustling where there is atmosphere but you don’t wait ages for a pint.

The Palace, as pictured in 2015.placeholder image
The Palace, as pictured in 2015. | James Hardisty

The absence of people queueing in a single-file line was also refreshing (dear readers, please stop doing that if you are part of the epidemic).

The Palace is a city centre pub but £11.60 for a pint of Asahi and a pint of Inch’s did not make me wince. £4.95 for an Inch’s seemed particularly good value.

The range of drinks was huge, with something for everyone available across the sprawling bar.

There is an extensive food menu and a plethora of TV screens, making it an ideal location for live sport viewings. I was only stopping in for pre-gig pints but it certainly gave me reasons to return.

The pub’s history is certainly part of its appeal but in no way is it reliant upon it. Like some of its historic counterparts, The Palace has adapted and I would rank it among the city centre’s most charming watering holes.

Factfile

Address: Kirkgate, Leeds LS2 7DJ

Telephone: 0113 244 5882

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 12-11pm

Friday and Saturday: 12pm-12am

Website: https://www.thepalaceleeds.co.uk/

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8/10

