The city boasts an array of watering holes - but people are divided over which establishment pours the most impressive pint.
Here, we count down the best pubs for Guinness according to Google reviews.
From cosy old boozers to trendy modern bars, there is something for every Guinness lover on this list. Cheers!
1. Rolands
Rolands, on Call Lane, is one of the best spots in the city for a pint of Guinness. Ahead of this St Patrick's Day, the cosy bar advertised its offering as the "best Guinness in town" - and customers agree too, with one Google reviewer describing their pint as "perfect". It holds 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 342 reviews. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Angel Inn
The Angel Inn, in Angel's Inn Yard, holds 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 1,158 reviews. One said: "Great pub and great staff, and the Guinness is the business." Photo: Mark Bickerdike
3. The Scarborough Hotel
The Scarborough Hotel, on Bishopgate Street, holds 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 1,908 reviews. One said: "Great Guinness in a traditional pub with really friendly staff." Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Brunswick
The Brunswick, on North Street, has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 528 reviews. One said they enjoyed the "Guinness, tasty cocktails and great red wine". Photo: James Hardisty
5. Whitelock's Ale House
Whitelock's Ale House, in Turk's Head Yard, has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 2,567 reviews. One said: "Good place for Guinness." Photo: James Hardisty
6. Griffin
Griffin, on Boar Lane, has 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 1,667 reviews. One said it was their "favourite pub in Leeds with the best Guinness and polite staff". Photo: Steve Riding
