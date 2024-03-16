1 . Rolands

Rolands, on Call Lane, is one of the best spots in the city for a pint of Guinness. Ahead of this St Patrick's Day, the cosy bar advertised its offering as the "best Guinness in town" - and customers agree too, with one Google reviewer describing their pint as "perfect". It holds 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google, based on 342 reviews. Photo: Steve Riding