The most mischievous dog breeds have been revealed - full list and their top crimes
These breeds are said to chew clothes and socks, steal food from the house and shred important paper documents.
The most mischievous dog breeds have been revealed as well as the top crimes they commit around the house.
A study from Ring has revealed a list of 10 of the most mischievous dog breeds with Greyhounds and Dalmations topping the list. .
The company, which is renowned for its video doorbells and security camera service, conducted a nationwide poll of 2,000 dog owners in July and August of 2022.
Survey results show that two thirds (73-percent) of dogs get up to bad behaviour when they are left unsupervised.
Whether it is finding a hole in your sock, your floor is flooded with urine or that the dog has literally eaten your homework, the study shows the dogs that are most likely to break the rules.
Here are 10 of the naughtiest dog breeds you can get, as well as their most common crimes.
10 most mischievous dog breeds
The following is a full list of 10 of the naughtiest dog breeds, according to a study by Ring.
- Greyhound
- Dalmatian
- Bulldog
- Beagle
- Siberian Husky
- Cavapoo
- Pomeranian
- Dachshund
- Golden Retriever
- Staffordshire Bull Terrier
What are their top crimes?
It seems that doggies are common culprits for chewing on their owners socks, clothes or shoes (48-percent), as well as indoor urinating and fouling (41-percent).
Ring has compiled a list of 10 of the most common dog crimes:
- Chewing on socks, clothes and shoes (48-percent)
- Indoor urinating / fouling (41%)
- Stealing food from across the house, from kitchen counters or handbags (38-percent)
- Shredding paper documents such as letters and leaflets (35-percent)
- Jumping on or lying somewhere they are not allowed, such as on the sofa, bed, table (35-percent)
- Scratching at furniture such as wooden dining chairs, sofa backs, staircases (31-percent)
- Knocking items off a table or shelf such as a TV or ornaments (23-percent)
- Unrolling toilet roll (18-percent)
- Broken items caused by the ‘zoomies’ (17-percent)
- Chew TV remote (16-percent)