The most mischievous dog breeds have been revealed as well as the top crimes they commit around the house.

A study from Ring has revealed a list of 10 of the most mischievous dog breeds with Greyhounds and Dalmations topping the list. .

The company, which is renowned for its video doorbells and security camera service, conducted a nationwide poll of 2,000 dog owners in July and August of 2022.

Survey results show that two thirds (73-percent) of dogs get up to bad behaviour when they are left unsupervised.

Whether it is finding a hole in your sock, your floor is flooded with urine or that the dog has literally eaten your homework, the study shows the dogs that are most likely to break the rules.

Here are 10 of the naughtiest dog breeds you can get, as well as their most common crimes.

10 most mischievous dog breeds

The following is a full list of 10 of the naughtiest dog breeds, according to a study by Ring.

Greyhound Dalmatian Bulldog Beagle Siberian Husky Cavapoo Pomeranian Dachshund Golden Retriever Staffordshire Bull Terrier

What are their top crimes?

It seems that doggies are common culprits for chewing on their owners socks, clothes or shoes (48-percent), as well as indoor urinating and fouling (41-percent).

Ring has compiled a list of 10 of the most common dog crimes: