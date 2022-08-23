NTA Awards 2022: shortlist announced including Emmerdale and Gogglebox - how to vote and full shortlist
The shortlist includes some television programmes that are filmed in and around Leeds, including Emmerdale and Gogglebox.
The 27th National Television Awards (NTAs) has revealed its shortlist, which includes nods to Leeds-filmed productions such as Emmerdale.
The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett for a second time, as he takes the reins from David Walliams who was the previous host..
London’s Wembley Arena is set to host the famed awards ceremony as stars from up-and-down the country hope to take home a gong.
Here is the full shortlist for the NTA Awards 2022, including some Leeds and West Yorkshire representation.
When are the NTA Awards 2022?
This year’s NTA Awards will take place on Thursday, 15 September 2022.
Are any NTA Awards nominations from or filmed in Leeds?
There are a grand total of 16 categories, including the likes of ‘Rising Star’, ‘Serial Drama Performance’, ‘Drama Performance’ and a number of others - but are there any from or filmed in Leeds?
The first West Yorkshire representative in the NTA shortlist is Gogglebox, which has been nominated for ‘Factual Entertainment’.
Two of its sister stars, who are called Ellie and Izzi, are from Leeds and have been on the show since 2015.
Emerging as fan-favourites since that time, the hairdresser and qualified mortgage advisor have viewers in stitches at their hilarious commentary of the week’s television.
Gogglebox has been nominated alongside The Great British Bake Off, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and Clarkson’s Farm.
The second and last Leeds representation in the entire shortlist for an NTA award is long-time running soap Emmerdale, which has been nominated for ‘Serial Drama’.
First established 50 years ago, the daily television show is mostly filmed on a purpose-built set located on Harewood House Estate in West Yorkshire.
Interior scenes of the drama-filled programme are filmed from ITV’s studio in Leeds.
It has been nominated alongside fellow vintage soap operas such as EastEnders, Neighbours and Coronation Street.
How can I vote for them in the NTA Awards 2022?
If you wish to cast your vote for one of the Leeds-influenced television shows, you can do so by visiting the official National Television Awards website.
You will have the opportunity to vote on each of the 16 shortlists.
NTA Awards 2022 full shortlist
New Drama
- Heartstopper
- Time
- Trigger Point
- This Is Going To Hurt
Talent Show
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Authored Documentary
- Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
- Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton
- The Split
- Peaky Blinders
- Call The Midwife
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Graham Norton
- Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off
- Gogglebox
Drama Performance
- Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton
- Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point
- Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders
- Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Taskmaster
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night
- The Graham Norton Show
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Serial Drama
- Neighbours
- Emmerdale
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
Expert
- Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet
- Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
- Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm
- Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
Serial Drama Performance
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders
- Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale
- Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders
- Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Beat the Chasers
- The 1% Club
- In for a Penny
Rising Star
- Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton
- Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper
- Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street
Daytime
- This Morning
- The Chase
- Loose Women
- The Repair Shop
Comedy
- Derry Girls
- After Life
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
- David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing