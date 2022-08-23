Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27th National Television Awards (NTAs) has revealed its shortlist, which includes nods to Leeds-filmed productions such as Emmerdale.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett for a second time, as he takes the reins from David Walliams who was the previous host..

London’s Wembley Arena is set to host the famed awards ceremony as stars from up-and-down the country hope to take home a gong.

Here is the full shortlist for the NTA Awards 2022, including some Leeds and West Yorkshire representation.

When are the NTA Awards 2022?

This year’s NTA Awards will take place on Thursday, 15 September 2022.

Are any NTA Awards nominations from or filmed in Leeds?

The cast and crew of "Emmerdale" winner of the Best Serial Drama award, during the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019

There are a grand total of 16 categories, including the likes of ‘Rising Star’, ‘Serial Drama Performance’, ‘Drama Performance’ and a number of others - but are there any from or filmed in Leeds?

The first West Yorkshire representative in the NTA shortlist is Gogglebox, which has been nominated for ‘Factual Entertainment’.

Two of its sister stars, who are called Ellie and Izzi, are from Leeds and have been on the show since 2015.

Emerging as fan-favourites since that time, the hairdresser and qualified mortgage advisor have viewers in stitches at their hilarious commentary of the week’s television.

Gogglebox has been nominated alongside The Great British Bake Off, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and Clarkson’s Farm.

The second and last Leeds representation in the entire shortlist for an NTA award is long-time running soap Emmerdale, which has been nominated for ‘Serial Drama’.

First established 50 years ago, the daily television show is mostly filmed on a purpose-built set located on Harewood House Estate in West Yorkshire.

Interior scenes of the drama-filled programme are filmed from ITV’s studio in Leeds.

It has been nominated alongside fellow vintage soap operas such as EastEnders, Neighbours and Coronation Street.

How can I vote for them in the NTA Awards 2022?

If you wish to cast your vote for one of the Leeds-influenced television shows, you can do so by visiting the official National Television Awards website .

You will have the opportunity to vote on each of the 16 shortlists.

NTA Awards 2022 full shortlist

New Drama

Heartstopper

Time

Trigger Point

This Is Going To Hurt

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

The Masked Singer

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Authored Documentary

Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: Inside My Head

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Returning Drama

Bridgerton

The Split

Peaky Blinders

Call The Midwife

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Graham Norton

Bradley Walsh

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton

Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point

Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders

Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Taskmaster

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night

The Graham Norton Show

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Serial Drama

Neighbours

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Expert

Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet

Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm

Jay Blades - The Repair Shop

Serial Drama Performance

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders

Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale

Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders

Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Beat the Chasers

The 1% Club

In for a Penny

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton

Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper

Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper

Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street

Daytime

This Morning

The Chase

Loose Women

The Repair Shop

Comedy

Derry Girls

After Life

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge