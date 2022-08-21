There is always lots going on at the Leeds Dogs Trust rehoming centre and this week has been no exception.
Here we take an exclusive look behind the scenes of day-to-day life and meet some of the handsome boys and gorgeous girls who are all looking to find loving new homes.
1. Eccles, an 11-year-old Greyhound, is looking for her forever home at Dogs Trust Leeds
Eccles is a super sweet 11 year old Ex-Racing Greyhound who recently arrived at the centre. He is a very calm natured dog who likes a quiet and peaceful life. He loves snoozing on his bed and going for short potters. He’d love a new home with adopters who have a secure garden for him to relax in. Kids over 16 will be fine and he could possibly share with another similarly calm dog.
Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Rocky the happy Staffy is hoping to find his forever soon
Rocky is a ten year old Staffy and a real happy little chap! He's very friendly with everyone he meets and the more he gets to know you the more affection he shows. He loves his food so a few treats will soon make him your best friend! He knows his basic training like 'sit' and 'down' but needs to work on his housetraining so a secure garden will be good for that.
Rocky will be fine with kids over ten years old but he's not looking to share with any other pets for now. Although he'll need someone around all the time to settle him in, he should be fine to be left for a few hours once he's in a good routine.
Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Jake loves chilling out in his kennel
We joined Jake the Lurcher in his kennel for some serious snuggle time! He’s very shy when he first meets you and needs to meet people several times before he’ll show his true self, but once you’re in his gang he loves loads of fuss and affection. Doesn’t he look adorable relaxing on his bed?
Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Bandit the Husky has packed his bag and left for his forever home
Good luck Bandit! This stunning Husky arrived at the rehoming centre last week and he’s been snapped up super-fast!
Here he is with his bag packed just before he left for his forever home.
Photo: Dogs Trust