2. Rocky the happy Staffy is hoping to find his forever soon

Rocky is a ten year old Staffy and a real happy little chap! He's very friendly with everyone he meets and the more he gets to know you the more affection he shows. He loves his food so a few treats will soon make him your best friend! He knows his basic training like 'sit' and 'down' but needs to work on his housetraining so a secure garden will be good for that. Rocky will be fine with kids over ten years old but he's not looking to share with any other pets for now. Although he'll need someone around all the time to settle him in, he should be fine to be left for a few hours once he's in a good routine.

Photo: Dogs Trust