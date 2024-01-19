The 8 best exercise groups and classes in Leeds including boxing and zumba according to people who live here
For many people, getting into shape and working out more consistently is a New Year's resolution.
And there are definitely plenty of options in Leeds when it comes to exercise classes and groups people can join.
Here are some of the best places according to our YEP readers - and why they recommend them.
The best exercise classes and groups in Leeds:
SimFit100
Many YEP readers commented that SimFit100, which offers military style training and bootcamps, was one of the best places in the city for exercise classes.
One reader said: "SimFit100 is the best thing I’ve ever done - both for my physical fitness and mental health. I do the 6 week transformation camp programme which is great but you can also go to the bootcamp classes - tough but amazing."
Underground Fitness Club
Another popular suggestion for anyone looking to get fit this year was the Trailblazer Underground Fitness Club in Bramley.
It offers boxing fitness classes, Thai boxing padwork and fitness, legs bums and tums, HIIT classes, circuits as well as classes for kids.
For people who prefer zumba and dance, KMG Dance Fitness in Horsforth has been named as one of the best groups to join.
One YEP reader said: "Friendly and enthusiastic instructor and it’s such a welcoming group."
Zumba with Tonia
These zumba sessions take place in St Mary's Church Whitkirk Community Centre and St Wilfrid's Church in Halton.
One YEP reader who recommends Zumba with Tonia said: "Amazing class, people and atmosphere. Such a lovely time." Elemental Kickboxing Leeds
Also based in Bramley, this kickboxing school has been recommended by a YEP reader who joined in 2015 and said they haven't looked back since. It covers freestyle martial arts - from self-defence to high aerobic workouts. Trident Fitness
A YEP reader suggested this Morley gym for its zumba and circuit classes.
They said: "The zumba & circuit type classes at Trident Fitness Leeds are brilliant! Something for everyone and a fantastic friendly team. Highly recommend!" Phoenix Martial Arts Leeds
This martial arts school, located in The Headrow, has also been named as one of the best exercising spots in the city.
Explosive FIT
This Pudsey gym has been recommended by YEP readers as one of the best places to join when on your fitness journey.
A reader said it was "a gym that’s more like a big group of mates working out and lifting weights."