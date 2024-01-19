For many people, getting into shape and working out more consistently is a New Year's resolution.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And there are definitely plenty of options in Leeds when it comes to exercise classes and groups people can join.

Here are some of the best places according to our YEP readers - and why they recommend them.

Leeds has many exercise groups and classes for people who are on their fitness journey - including Trident Fitness and SimFit100. Photo: Rido, Adobe Stock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best exercise classes and groups in Leeds:

SimFit100

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many YEP readers commented that SimFit100, which offers military style training and bootcamps, was one of the best places in the city for exercise classes.

One reader said: "SimFit100 is the best thing I’ve ever done - both for my physical fitness and mental health. I do the 6 week transformation camp programme which is great but you can also go to the bootcamp classes - tough but amazing."

Underground Fitness Club

Another popular suggestion for anyone looking to get fit this year was the Trailblazer Underground Fitness Club in Bramley.

It offers boxing fitness classes, Thai boxing padwork and fitness, legs bums and tums, HIIT classes, circuits as well as classes for kids.

KMG Dance Fitness Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For people who prefer zumba and dance, KMG Dance Fitness in Horsforth has been named as one of the best groups to join.

One YEP reader said: "Friendly and enthusiastic instructor and it’s such a welcoming group."

Zumba with Tonia

These zumba sessions take place in St Mary's Church Whitkirk Community Centre and St Wilfrid's Church in Halton.

One YEP reader who recommends Zumba with Tonia said: "Amazing class, people and atmosphere. Such a lovely time." Elemental Kickboxing Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also based in Bramley, this kickboxing school has been recommended by a YEP reader who joined in 2015 and said they haven't looked back since. It covers freestyle martial arts - from self-defence to high aerobic workouts. Trident Fitness

A YEP reader suggested this Morley gym for its zumba and circuit classes.

They said: "The zumba & circuit type classes at Trident Fitness Leeds are brilliant! Something for everyone and a fantastic friendly team. Highly recommend!" Phoenix Martial Arts Leeds

This martial arts school, located in The Headrow, has also been named as one of the best exercising spots in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A YEP reader said: "It’s the perfect way to destress, get fit and have fun."

Explosive FIT

This Pudsey gym has been recommended by YEP readers as one of the best places to join when on your fitness journey.