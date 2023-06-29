Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Morley in the 1960s: Photo memories capture an age of innocence

These photos taken around Morley in the 1960s capture an age of innocence.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

The memories feature shops, mills and local landmarks as well as the faces of the town’s residents as they go about their everyday business. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Morley in 1962 – When a landmark rose like a phoenix from the flames LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

An off-licence on Victoria Road in 1967. It served as Victoria Road Post Office - a stamp dispenser and post box set in the wall. There is a young boy with a shopping carrier in the foreground. Two storey flat roofed brick building, is two shops with flats above them. They were built to replace the old Post Office. The new Post Office was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Vickerman and the far shop was originally a grocers owned by Mr. and Mrs. Brookes. Bicycle leaning against front window. Beginning of stone houses on Victoria Road also visible. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Children play on an unmade road on Back Barker Square in April 1969. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Prospect Hotel, junction of Church Street and Victoria Road pictured in 1967. Old Dutton's Brewery signs visible on the front and corner of the building. Bed and Breakfast sign in window. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Tingley Court taken from Bridge Street in 1964. Street sign clearly visible, dustbins at end of street with backs of garages for adjacent properties on Britannia Road. Television aerial on roof of number 6 Hillman car reg: 660 EUM, parked in foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

