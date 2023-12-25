These brilliant photos celebrate a year in the life of Bramley at the dawn of a new decade.
The gallery focuses on life in the west Leeds suburb in 1960 and showcases shops, landmarks and well travelled streets which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
1. Bramley in 1960
A row of shop properties in Upper Town Street showing the entrance to Hobson's Yard on the right. From left to right the shops number 214 to 202. Two ladies with a coach built pram are chatting outside 210, Arthur M. Abbott's, confectioner. Adjacent, at 208 is E. Hopkinson Ltd, Chemists and Opticians, then at 206, Benefit Footwear Ltd, Boot and Shoe Dealers, Timothy White's and Taylor's Dispensing Chemists at 204. The entrance to Hobson's Yard is wide to allow access to vehicles, carts etc. when it was originally built. Partially seen, far right, is the Midland Bank Ltd at 202 Upper Town Street. Pictured in March 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Bramley in 1960
A woman tends a baby in a pram outside number 78, Bell Lane seen from the back garden. Beyond the wall, straight ahead, is a toilet block and in the background, the blind backs of dwellings in Daisy Hill. Pictured in April 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Bramley in 1960
A parade of businesses in Lower Town Street pictured in March 1960. The large stone building in the centre at number 96 is the former home of Bramley Liberal Club. The building was bought in 1902 by F.J. Rogers Ltd and they transferred their organ pipe manufacturing business here from Unicorn Yard where it had begun in 1897. The organ pipes made here were exported abroad and could also be found throughout this country in many of the best organs. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Bramley in 1960
Shops and business premises in Lower Town Street in March 1960. Far left is number 96, Frederick J. Rogers, Ltd, well respected for the quality of the organ pipes manufactured here at home and abroad. Adjacent is a tobacconists at number 94, then Miss A. King, Wool Shop at number 92 next to the entrance to Spetch Yard. Shops continue with an off-license at number 90 and a semi-derelict, boarded-up property at number 88. Demolition of buildings in Lower Town Street has begun to take place, right. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Bramley in 1960
A view of Wilson Place, an enclave of old stone built terraced properties situated off Lower Town Street. The property on the left which is set back is the workshop of E. Dixon & Son, Funeral Directors and Wholesale and Retail Timber Merchants. Adjacent to it, right, is number 11 Wilson Place. A stone with a rounded top stands beside the door. A child in the foreground is negotiating a pedal car over the cobbles. Houses in Spring Terrace can be seen in the background, right. Pictured in March 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Bramley in 1960
Stone built properties situated in the cobbled Hobson's Yard off Upper Town Street, and numbering from left to right, 10 to 4. Dustbins and cardboard boxes are piled up outside number 8. A van is parked on the cobbled yard with the name Abbotts (Caterers) Ltd. of 210 Town Street, Bramley, painted on the side. 'Weddings and Parties catered for'. Pictured in March 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service