This gallery showcases life on The Headrow during a decade which was overshadowed by the horrors of the Second World War. It was a decade which the well travelled city centre artery used a focal point of celebration and commemoration. Huge crowds gathered for VE celebrations in the spring of 1945 and again the following month when the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry marched with bayonets fixed after receiving the Freedom of the City. And in the summer of 1949 thousands turned out to greet Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 40 photo gems of Leeds city centre from the 1940s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook