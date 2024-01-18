The sights and sounds of life along a city centre landmark during the 1940s are captured in these evocative photos.
This gallery showcases life on The Headrow during a decade which was overshadowed by the horrors of the Second World War. It was a decade which the well travelled city centre artery used a focal point of celebration and commemoration. Huge crowds gathered for VE celebrations in the spring of 1945 and again the following month when the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry marched with bayonets fixed after receiving the Freedom of the City. And in the summer of 1949 thousands turned out to greet Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
A view looking east along the Garden of Rest between the Headrow and Centenary Street, towards Cookridge Street in September 1943. Members of the public sit on the large benches in front of a hedge. Behind the hedge are the Municipal Buildings (Library, Art Gallery and Police H.Q.). Air raid protection around ground floor of Municipal Building. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The south qwest side of The Headrow at the junction with Lands Lane in February 1944. On the far left is number 69 Benefit Footwear Ltd. Over the road is number 73 Campbell and Co. furnishers, 75 H.G. Shipham Ltd. hosiers, next is Victoria Arcade. A banner for "Colonies Exhibition" is hung across the road. A women in uniform stands on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Odeon Cinema pictured in April 1942. It was opened on February 22, 1932 as the Paramount, name change to Odeon in 1940. The entrance was at the junction with New Briggate. This view shows side of building and number 16 John Thorntons Chocolate Kabin. The cinema was designed by Frank T. Verity and seated 2,590. The design was structured to fit with the unified look of The Headrow, Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Leeds Workshops for the blind shop selling goods made by the visually impaired. Number 54/56 Wireless Instruments Leeds Ltd, selling radios, torches, batteries, valves for radios and parts, repairs and servicing. Number 52, H. Banks, tailors dealing in uniforms for servicemen and women. Notices in window state 'Uniforms in all sizes', 'Tropical Kit in stock'. White lines on road, central road island and bollards acted as visual aid during war-time black out. Pictured in April 1942. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Pedestrians cross the road outside Lewis's (Leeds) Ltd. department store in March 1949. A ladder is leant against the store and cars are parked outside. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Garden of Rest between The Headrow and Centenary Street looking west across Calverley Street to the Town Hall. In the foreground are long benches where people are sitting. Behind is a hedge, and further back, the Municipal Buildings (including the library). Air raid protection around ground floor of Municipal Building. Pictured in September 1943. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net