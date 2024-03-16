Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lively west Leeds suburb is becoming an increasingly popular destination for both a quiet pint and a meal and a full on blowout. It boasts an eclectic mix of bars and restaurants and among its gems is Number Thirty Three.

Blurring the lines between pub and bar, Number Thirty Three is a stylish watering hole adorned with eye-catching artwork and a stellar range of drinks. Under relatively new ownership, the venue is widening its range of entertainment offerings and seemingly reaping the rewards.

Number Thirty Three have now introduced a food menu, stepping up their game once again in their quest to become the place to be in west Leeds.

Number Thirty Three is located on Farsley Town Street. Image: Simon Hulme

I went down to the venue for their food launch night, eager to see what they had cooked up in their kitchen. Their menu is set to be introduced soon and it is certainly something to get excited for.

They served up a mouth-watering range of tacos, as well as indulgent loaded fries. The new food menu is yet another example of Number Thirty Three upping their game but truthfully, it is the atmosphere and drink selection that truly sets the venue apart from competition.

It has an infectiously friendly vibe and is the type of place where strangers will share conversation at the bar. It is a local without the rigid exclusivity that locals often have. It is a genuinely warm and inviting space, which will no doubt be a factor in the growth of its clientele.

As far as the drink selection goes, it is a genuine treat for the eyes. A colourful array of continental lagers, ciders and pale ales are on offer, as well as real ale and an extensive range of spirits.

I opted for a crisp and refreshing Cruzampo, while my partner had the intensely fruity Inch’s cider. The round came to a reasonable £10.30. As we sat knocking back our drinks and gorging on Tacos, it was noticeable how unique the atmosphere was.

Everywhere you looked, staff members were laughing and joking with each other as well as customers. That is rare and in fairness, understandably so. Customers are not always particularly polite and I would never judge a bar worker for struggling to crack a smile. At Number Thirty Three, however, there is a refreshingly jovial spirit.

Factfile

Address: 33 Town Street, Farsley, Leeds, LS28 5HX

Telephone: 07483 369139

Opening hours:

Sunday: 2–10:30pm

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 4-11pm

Thursday: 4-11pm

Friday: 12pm-2am

Saturday: 12pm-2am

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10