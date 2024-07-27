The Fleece Farsley review: I visited the no-frills pub on a bustling street in sought-after city suburb
The Leeds suburb is bustling, with many now opting to frequent its pubs, bars and restaurants instead of venturing into the city centre. It has a fantastic brewpub, Amity Brew Co, as well as an award-nominated bar in Saint Jude.
Farsley even boasts a gig venue, luring artists away from city centre venues to entertain in historic surroundings. In the company of stylish new venues, The Fleece is perhaps not always the main focus of conversation.
However, it should not be written off as ‘just another standard pub’. There is nothing wrong with regular boozers, of course. This reviewer has frequented many over the years and they are a part of the fabric of the UK drinking scene.
Standard pubs, though, sometimes come under fire for lacking originality. There is often a charm generated by the independence of modern bars and the quirks that come along with them.
The Fleece, despite being a traditional-style pub, manages to have a distinct feel, a distinct atmosphere. It has community at heart, with regulars and a friendly buzz.
It might be no-frills but you get what you want, if what you want is a great pint in comfortable surroundings. The interior is split into two sections, with a cosy drinking section and sprawling space divided by the bars.
Gathering with a large group to watch football and play pool? No problem. Wanting a pint in a more intimate setting? Also no problem. This was gathered from a quick walk round, as sitting outside was the only option I wanted to consider on the sweltering hot day I visited.
The beer garden areas are not huge but do not need to be, there was more than enough room to sample the steady flow of punters looking to soak up the sun.
I went for a pint of Staropramen, generally considered to be a superb pilsner among beer aficionados. It was full of life and reasonably priced too, at £4.80. Once upon a time, I would have scoffed at such a price but I’ve paid considerably more for inferior beers in the middle of Leeds. I’d say it’s pretty good value.
The Fleece may not have all the bells and whistles but it doesn’t need to. It does what it says on the tin, and it does it well.
