Amid the furore about Farsley’s emergence as a hub of activity, The Fleece arguably falls short of getting the credit it deserves.

Farsley even boasts a gig venue, luring artists away from city centre venues to entertain in historic surroundings. In the company of stylish new venues, The Fleece is perhaps not always the main focus of conversation.

However, it should not be written off as ‘just another standard pub’. There is nothing wrong with regular boozers, of course. This reviewer has frequented many over the years and they are a part of the fabric of the UK drinking scene.

Standard pubs, though, sometimes come under fire for lacking originality. There is often a charm generated by the independence of modern bars and the quirks that come along with them.

The Fleece, despite being a traditional-style pub, manages to have a distinct feel, a distinct atmosphere. It has community at heart, with regulars and a friendly buzz.

It might be no-frills but you get what you want, if what you want is a great pint in comfortable surroundings. The interior is split into two sections, with a cosy drinking section and sprawling space divided by the bars.

Gathering with a large group to watch football and play pool? No problem. Wanting a pint in a more intimate setting? Also no problem. This was gathered from a quick walk round, as sitting outside was the only option I wanted to consider on the sweltering hot day I visited.

The beer garden areas are not huge but do not need to be, there was more than enough room to sample the steady flow of punters looking to soak up the sun.

I went for a pint of Staropramen, generally considered to be a superb pilsner among beer aficionados. It was full of life and reasonably priced too, at £4.80. Once upon a time, I would have scoffed at such a price but I’ve paid considerably more for inferior beers in the middle of Leeds. I’d say it’s pretty good value.