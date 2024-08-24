Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brewery taprooms can be something of an opinion divider.

They have been embraced by the craft beer aficionados, who relish the opportunity to enjoy pints mere yards away from their drink’s birthplace. They are havens for that mate you have at work who drones on about the hops and fruity notes in his can of Monkey Bean IPA.

Anyway, I’m that mate. And I thoroughly enjoyed my trip to Horsforth Brewery’s taproom.

The brewery was founded in 2017 and has since blossomed into a staple of the Leeds beer scene. It is highly likely you have seen a Horsforth beer on tap line-ups across the city.

Horsforth Brewery can be found on New Side Road. Image: James Hardisty

While their taproom is indeed a playground for the self-professed yeast snobs, it’s also an accessible space for those less concerned with the brewing process.

With its cosy interior and table football, it is more akin to a vintage pub. On a warm Sunday afternoon, I sat in the welcoming, if somewhat unspectacular, beer garden. The flow of customers was steady, with most stopping in for one or two while passing through, often with dogs.

The atmosphere was friendly and relaxed. Staff conversed with customers like old friends, which only strengthened the sense of community developed by the brewery itself.

Before delving into Horsforth Brewery’s array of unique offerings, I eased in with a pint of Hoffmeister Helles, a drink people of a certain age may remember from their youth.

It is a different beast in 2024, having been revamped and relaunched Now an award-winning drop, it is a beautifully refreshing lager. It set me back £5.70, which I don’t think is unreasonable for a quality lager, particularly in a vibrant area of Leeds.

It was then time to venture into the Horsforth offerings. The best of a very impressive bunch was Brew Order, a cloudy and juicy IPA. It also came in at £5.70 and was well worth the money.

The venue caters to a variety of tastes, with every kind of tipple imaginable seemingly on offer. If nothing on the taps takes your fancy, a packed can fridge comes in handy.

My partner is a fierce critic of bad Aperol Spritz cocktails, but was delighted with the quality of the one she was served.

The taproom may only be an intimate space but it is bursting at the seams with character. Horsforth is among the best spots for a beer outside the city centre and the taproom is among its best assets.

Factfile

Address: 143 New Rd Side, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4JZ

Telephone: 0113 819 5906

Opening hours:

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 16:00 - 23:00

Wednesday - 16:00 - 23:00

Thursday -16:00 - 23:00

Friday -16:00 - 23:00

Saturday - 13:00 - 23:00

Sunday - 13:00 - 20:00

Website: horsforthbrewery.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10

Total: 8/10