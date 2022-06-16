Today Reading and Leeds Festival announced that over 40 new artists have been added to its 2022 line up, including Ashnikko, Cassyette, Barns Courtney, Luude, and HO99O9 amongst many more.
Read More
The acts join the previously announced headliners playing the dual Main Stages: Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.
Additionally, the 2022 BBC Introducing stage line-up has also been revealed, featuring the most exciting upcoming talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.
Offering a tour-de-force of cutting-edge and enthralling names in every genre, the three-day festival takes place on 26 to 28 August, returning to Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park.
Alongside the huge announcement of artists joining the bill, Reading and Leeds’ organisers Festival Republic have announced that they are to fund a new research project within Music Declares Emergency.
The project aims to drive grid connections to UK festivals and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power, ultimately reducing carbon emissions.
Festival Republic MD, Melvin Benn said: “This project will be a game changer for outdoor live events. Generating our own temporary power is the highest contributor of on-site Greenhouse Gas emissions at a festival, and by plugging into the grid we will reduce this significantly. By doing this, and sharing our knowledge with others, festival goers can have an amazing time at festivals safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can as event organisers to create events that have positive rather than negative impacts.”
The full list of artists announced today is listed below.
Alissic
Anorak Patch
Ashnikko
Barns Courtney
Beauty School Dropout
BEMZ
BILK
Caity Baser
CASPR
Cassyette
Christian Alexander
Claudia Valentina
Corella
Courting
Daisy Brain
Dan D’Lion
Dayglow
DE’WAYNE
DEADLETTER
Dolores Forever
DYLAN
EMBY
Flowerovlove
Gabe Coulter
Glaive
Grove
HO99O9
Honeyglaze
Jazmine Flowers
JBee
Joe Unknown
Joesef
Jords
Just Wondering
Lice
Luude
Mallrat
Meduulla
Miso Extra
Panic Shack
Phem
Police Car Collective
Priestgate
SISI
Stone
Taipei Houston
The Native
The Skinner Brothers