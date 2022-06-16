Today Reading and Leeds Festival announced that over 40 new artists have been added to its 2022 line up, including Ashnikko, Cassyette, Barns Courtney, Luude, and HO99O9 amongst many more.

The acts join the previously announced headliners playing the dual Main Stages: Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.

Additionally, the 2022 BBC Introducing stage line-up has also been revealed, featuring the most exciting upcoming talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.

Offering a tour-de-force of cutting-edge and enthralling names in every genre, the three-day festival takes place on 26 to 28 August, returning to Leeds’ legendary Bramham Park.

Alongside the huge announcement of artists joining the bill, Reading and Leeds’ organisers Festival Republic have announced that they are to fund a new research project within Music Declares Emergency.

The project aims to drive grid connections to UK festivals and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power, ultimately reducing carbon emissions.

Festival Republic MD, Melvin Benn said: “This project will be a game changer for outdoor live events. Generating our own temporary power is the highest contributor of on-site Greenhouse Gas emissions at a festival, and by plugging into the grid we will reduce this significantly. By doing this, and sharing our knowledge with others, festival goers can have an amazing time at festivals safe in the knowledge that we are doing everything we can as event organisers to create events that have positive rather than negative impacts.”

The full list of artists announced today is listed below.

Alissic

Anorak Patch

Ashnikko

Barns Courtney

Beauty School Dropout

BEMZ

BILK

Caity Baser

CASPR

Cassyette

Christian Alexander

Claudia Valentina

Corella

Courting

Daisy Brain

Dan D’Lion

Dayglow

DE’WAYNE

DEADLETTER

Dolores Forever

DYLAN

EMBY

Flowerovlove

Gabe Coulter

Glaive

Grove

HO99O9

Honeyglaze

Jazmine Flowers

JBee

Joe Unknown

Joesef

Jords

Just Wondering

Lice

Luude

Mallrat

Meduulla

Miso Extra

Panic Shack

Phem

Police Car Collective

Priestgate

SISI

Stone

Taipei Houston

The Native