A town in Leeds recorded the second-largest increase in agreed property sales in the UK, outside of London, during May.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from Rightmove, the UK’s largest property platform, reveals that May was the busiest month for agreed sales since 2021 - and the most active month overall since March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property sales in Pudsey have been soaring year-on-year.

Heywood in Manchester saw the biggest year-on-year jump in agreed sales, with an 88 per cent increase. Not far behind was Pudsey, where sales rose by 85 per cent - a significant leap ahead of third-placed Wilmslow in Cheshire, which saw a 66 per cent rise.

Ben Banks, manager of Manning Stainton’s Pudsey branch, said the rise in agreed sales during May 2025 reflected trends the branch had also observed locally.

“This data from Rightmove ties in with our own, as we saw a 75 per cent increase in agreed sales in May 2025 compared to May 2024," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

He explained that Pudsey’s growing popularity was driven by a combination of affordability and lifestyle appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pudsey is an area that’s been increasing in popularity for a few years now and sales growth in the area has been consistently rising year-on-year. This is due to several factors including its relative affordability compared to nearby areas like Horsforth and Farsley, so people buy here as they tend to get more house for their money.

“In fact, the majority of homes that we sell in Pudsey are under £350,000, which makes it especially popular amongst first-time buyers and investors looking to buy properties to rent out. People who move to Pudsey tend to stay in the area too, so many second-and-third steppers also buy new homes in the area as they move up the property ladder."

He added that a broad range of housing options, improving amenities, and strong schools were all contributing to the area’s continued appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pudsey also offers a real mix of property types to buy, which appeal to a wide variety of buyer types. It’s also seen a big rise in new eateries, bars and shops opening up over the past couple of years, creating a vibrant town centre that is also helping to attract more buyers here.

“Finally, it also has plenty of good schools, which further adds to its appeal amongst young families. It’s an area that will continue to grow in popularity and we’ll continue to see more people looking to buy here over the coming years.”