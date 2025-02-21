Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This town in east Leeds was recently named one of the city's hottest suburbs in 2025.

Earlier this year, Mark Manning, the managing director and founder of Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton, revealed that Garforth, along with Farsley, is expected to be this year’s hottest suburb.

Mr. Manning praised recent investments in infrastructure and new housing developments, as well as the town's outstanding schools.

I visited Garforth to find out what makes the town one of the hottest in Leeds in 2025. | National World

He also commended the town’s vibrant high street, which features a selection of bars, pubs, and restaurants.

To discover what makes Garforth so special, I visited the town to talk with its residents and local businesses.

Watch the video above to hear what the residents of Main Street in Garforth have to say about their hometown.