'I visited the Leeds town named one of the hottest suburbs in 2025 - and it stands out from the crowd'
Earlier this year, Mark Manning, the managing director and founder of Leeds-based estate agent Manning Stainton, revealed that Garforth, along with Farsley, is expected to be this year’s hottest suburb.
Mr. Manning praised recent investments in infrastructure and new housing developments, as well as the town's outstanding schools.
He also commended the town’s vibrant high street, which features a selection of bars, pubs, and restaurants.
To discover what makes Garforth so special, I visited the town to talk with its residents and local businesses.
Watch the video above to hear what the residents of Main Street in Garforth have to say about their hometown.
