The two-bedroom end-of-terrace property on Green Lane, right on the border between Rawdon and Yeadon, offers exceptionally high ceilings and sash windows, setting it apart from other newly built homes.

Inside, the home features a great-size dining kitchen with Shaker-style sage green units, wood-effect worktops and a range of integrated appliances.

The cosy lounge is south-facing, allowing for lots of natural light to enter the room. Extra charm is added by the beautiful gas fireplace.

Upstairs are two generously sized bedrooms with lots of storage space while the master bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes. There is also a fully tiled bathroom which features a contemporary design with a bath and overhead shower.