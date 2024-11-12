The two-bedroom end-of-terrace property on Green Lane, right on the border between Rawdon and Yeadon, offers exceptionally high ceilings and sash windows, setting it apart from other newly built homes.
On the market with estate agent The Home Movement for £275,000, the home is located close to a range of local amenities and the Yeadon town centre with its wide selection of independent cafes, pubs and restaurants.
Inside, the home features a great-size dining kitchen with Shaker-style sage green units, wood-effect worktops and a range of integrated appliances.
The cosy lounge is south-facing, allowing for lots of natural light to enter the room. Extra charm is added by the beautiful gas fireplace.
Upstairs are two generously sized bedrooms with lots of storage space while the master bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes. There is also a fully tiled bathroom which features a contemporary design with a bath and overhead shower.
Externally, the home has a private low-maintenance garden perfect for outdoor dining and gardening. There is also off-street parking.
