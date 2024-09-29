Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is one of the top rated Chinese restaurants in Leeds - and, it appears, for good reason.

I found myself driving out to Yeadon on a Friday afternoon after having searched Google for a Chinese restaurant. Sweet Basil Valley was not only one of the first results but also appeared on several recommended lists and among the top-rated eateries of its kind on the search engine.

The comforting yellow walls at Sweet Basil Valley are combined with what might be the biggest plastic cherry blossom tree I have ever seen. But for some reason, the somewhat tacky decorations, which also include dozens of Chinese lanterns mounted to walls, chandeliers, and the aforementioned tree bring a sort of comfort.

I enjoyed the corny decor. | Yorkshire Evening Post

Service here is immediate with staff welcoming, seating, and serving you with prawn crackers at a speed I’ve rarely seen before. The place is busy despite having opened for the day just 20 minutes before my arrival.

While fast service does beat sitting at a table for 15 minutes as staff are busy helping other guests, being asked about drinks before even opening the menu may seem off-putting to some. But the waitress serving me is extremely friendly, and telling her that I need a minute does not bother her.

Sweet Basil Valley specialises in Chinese and Thai food, and the menu has enough items from both cuisines on it to make one come back week after week. And for those who would rather enjoy their massive portions of beef, chicken, pork, prawns, and more covered in lovely sweet and sour sauce at home, the restaurant offers a 15 per cent discount on takeaway orders.

The deep-friend crispy beef in Szechuan sauce and pan-friend Shanghai dumplings. | Yorkshire Evening Post

For starters, the deep-fried crispy beef in Szechuan sauce and massive pan-friend Shanghai dumplings with a sweet chilli dip are more than satisfying. Tip: despite being listed as a starter, these were served big enough to work well as mains.

But with mains already ordered and starters too good not to finish, I was determined to power through.

Next came Cantonese sweet and sour chicken, and beef with green peppers in black bean sauce. What I enjoyed about the mains, besides the generous portions and amazing taste, was that you were able to customise each dish by choosing your protein. Any sauce could be served with a choice of chicken, pork, beef, seafood, and tofu just to name a few.

On the side, my guest and I added a selection of egg-fried rice, soft noodles with bean sprouts and onions and, in classic British fashion, salt and pepper chips.

When I ordered these I had an image of small side cups since all these cost around £5 or less. But they were big enough to serve as sharing sides and still have some to bring home in a takeaway box.

The mains at Sweet Basil Valley. | Yorkshire Evening Post

Overall the food left the impression that everything was exceptionally fresh. The herb flavour of the dumplings and the flame-grilled notes in the steak strips really stood out.

Factfile

Address: 1 Green Ln, Yeadon, Rawdon, Leeds LS19 7BY

Telephone: 0113 250 0220

Opening hours: Mon, Wed-Sat, 5pm-10pm; Sun, 2pm-9pm

Website: https://www.sweetbasilvalley.com/yeadon

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 9/10