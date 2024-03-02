Leeds properties: The home trends popular with buyers in the city in 2024, according to a Leeds estate agent
With Easter just around the corner, the housing market is preparing to enter its busiest selling period of the year.
Homeowners around Leeds are busy getting their properties ready to sell, whether its with a spring cleaning, a spot of DIY work or a long overdue lick of paint.
Mark Manning, managing director of Leeds estate agents Manning Stainton, has been taking a look at what trends and features are appealing to home owners in Leeds, to work out exactly what buyers will be looking for this year.
He said: “It’s been all about open plan homes for years, but we’ve certainly seen a shift since the pandemic, with more people now looking for homes with flexible living spaces.
Home buyers are looking for areas they can "zone off" and use for different purposes such as play areas, snugs, and working spaces, Manning said.
"Functional home additions, like a downstairs toilet, built-in storage, a home office or gym are really popular with prospective buyers. I’ve noticed people putting temporary room dividers in, such as a screen or curtain, to zone different areas of one room and show buyers the potential of certain versatile spaces.”
Storage solutions are another key trend this year, he added: “Storage solutions have been having a moment for a while now, and our teams are seeing more and more innovative options when we are instructed on properties.
"As well as clearing floor space, shelving and wardrobe units help to zone a home, ideal for open-plan spaces, and quirky features, like storage built into nooks or alcoves, really seem to get buyers talking at viewings.”
Manning also pointed out that kitchen updates are key: “If there’s one thing to prioritise when it comes to selling your homes, I’d say put your money into updating kitchens and main bathrooms. Great kitchens will always help to sell a house as it’s a big ticket item, so if they don’t need replacing, it’s always attractive to potential buyers.
The team at Manning Stainton have reported a trends for kitchens in greys and blue, with stunning lights and tiles. There has also been a noticeable rise in "one-wall" kitchens, ideal for smaller spaces.
Bathrooms are no longer just for the necessities, with spa-inspired bathrooms trending at the moment influenced by the growing popularity of self-care spaces. This year, bathroom materials like stone, quartz and marble replicating a spa experience, are hot on the market.
As for living spaces, access to gardens is a popular feature this year, Manning said: “While aspirational bifold doors will always appeal to homebuyers, if you look at many of our recently featured properties, you’ll see more and more sliding doors making an appearance in the photos.
"People really want to make the most of their outdoor spaces by making them easily accessible and to enjoy indoor/outdoor living in the warmer months. Having sliding doors or bifolds already installed may just tip the balance when selling.
"Crittal is the most popular style here at the moment, but as long as you stay minimal or gently industrial, buyers here seem to love it.”
But despite trending designs and interiors, making your home stand out with original features may be essential for a great sell.
Manning explains: “Who can resist a stunning original front door, a welcoming fireplace or a period ceiling rose? Current trends seem to be embracing traditional features and incorporating them into more modern, paired back schemes.”
However, in contrast to unique, standout features, new neutrals are hot at the moment: “The evolution of Scandi-style interiors directs a range of warm neutrals in 2024. Greys are being swapped for contemporary off-whites and earthy beiges. Colour is then added through textiles and accessories.
“I’ve also seen a lot of living spaces with strong, darker colours but used in moderation, and complimented by really good lighting and accessories to create a curated look.
“We’ve also seen more renovated properties feature darker outdoor window frames such as charcoal and grey, rather than white, to give the exterior of the property a facelift.”