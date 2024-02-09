Leeds news you can trust since 1890
17 joyous photos take you back to Yeadon in the early 2000s

This photo provides an explosive start to a year in the life of Yeadon and its residents.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Feb 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT

This dramatic car fire on New Road Side is one of 17 images from around the community two decades ago. Landmarks as well as local sport, pubs and restaurants are all featured in this rewind to 2003, a year which featured plenty of ups and downs for residents. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Helen Wade (left) and Doromy Jacques outside The Albert Inn on Yeadon High Street in January 2003.

Helen Wade (left) and Doromy Jacques outside The Albert Inn on Yeadon High Street in January 2003. Photo: Mel Hulme

Racing dingys moored up between races at Yeadon Tarn in August 2003.

Racing dingys moored up between races at Yeadon Tarn in August 2003. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pupils at Westfield Junior School enjoyed a creative literacy focus week in February 2003. Pictured are Jack Sampson (left) and Ben Cowley.

Pupils at Westfield Junior School enjoyed a creative literacy focus week in February 2003. Pictured are Jack Sampson (left) and Ben Cowley. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Share your memories of Yeadon in 2003 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

Share your memories of Yeadon in 2003 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Members from Yeadon's 16th Airedale Cub Pack who had been awarded 'The Chief Scouts Silver Award' in April 2003. Pictured, from left, are Reece Kirby, William Harrison, Thomas Spence and Sebastian Phillips.

Members from Yeadon's 16th Airedale Cub Pack who had been awarded 'The Chief Scouts Silver Award' in April 2003. Pictured, from left, are Reece Kirby, William Harrison, Thomas Spence and Sebastian Phillips. Photo: Gerard Binks

This plane over-ran the runway at Leeds and Bradford Airport in May 2003.

This plane over-ran the runway at Leeds and Bradford Airport in May 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

