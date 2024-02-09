1. Yeadon in 2003
Helen Wade (left) and Doromy Jacques outside The Albert Inn on Yeadon High Street in January 2003. Photo: Mel Hulme
Racing dingys moored up between races at Yeadon Tarn in August 2003. Photo: Gerard Binks
Pupils at Westfield Junior School enjoyed a creative literacy focus week in February 2003. Pictured are Jack Sampson (left) and Ben Cowley. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Members from Yeadon's 16th Airedale Cub Pack who had been awarded 'The Chief Scouts Silver Award' in April 2003. Pictured, from left, are Reece Kirby, William Harrison, Thomas Spence and Sebastian Phillips. Photo: Gerard Binks
This plane over-ran the runway at Leeds and Bradford Airport in May 2003. Photo: Dan Oxtoby