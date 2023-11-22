Hill Top Grove Meanwood: First look as construction begins on exclusive five-bedroom properties in Leeds
Hill Top Grove, off Parkside Road in Meanwood, is the latest project from local developer Kyme Homes. It consists of just two exclusive five-bedroom, four-bathroom homes which are due for completion in spring 2024.
Each property extends to approximately 2,600 sq. ft. Kyme Homes promises they will have high quality specification throughout, along with a number of energy saving and environmentally friendly features.
These include a modern thermally-efficient building design, central heating and hot water provided by an air source heat pump system, solar panels and electric car chargers.
The site is located in secluded woodland, close to Meanwood Park and the Meanwood Valley Trail. The Myrtle Tavern and the Bay Horse pubs are also nearby, as well as the amenities in the suburb’s centre.
Nick Wright of Kyme Homes said: “Building work is progressing nicely and these two houses present a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a new build home in a truly unique setting.
“New homes of this size and quality are a rarity and we expect this to be reflected in the demand. It really is a privilege to build such a fantastic scheme and we look forward to bringing the Kyme Homes personal touch.”
It comes after residents and councillors gathered last week for a groundbreaking event at Leeds’ newest affordable housing development. The regeneration of Sugar Hill Close and Wordsworth Drive in Oulton will see a total of 70 high-quality homes delivered.
Meanwhile, construction is well underway on Timeless, a huge new housing estate in east Leeds. The 758-home development is being built in four phases, with the third phase being a 185-home development on York Road in Seacroft.